'Deadpool 2': Ryan Reynolds responds to shocking death on set

Actor Ryan Reynolds speaks before the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California U.S., December 15, 2016.

Actor Ryan Reynolds speaks before the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California U.S., December 15, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The first African-American female pro road racer died while filming a stunt on the set of “Deadpool 2.” Lead cast member Ryan Reynolds (Wade) has expressed grief, and has offered his condolences to the family and friends of the dead crew member.

In an online post, Reynolds said that he and the other members of the production team are “heartbroken, shocked and devastated.” The actor added that nothing can compare to the pain and grief the family and friends of the dead stuntwoman must be feeling at the moment. [See the full message at the bottom].

This was the first film for stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris. While performing a motorcycle stunt in Vancouver she lost control of the bike and crashed through a plate-glass window, Deadline reports. She was performing the stunt for the character Domino (Zazie Beetz) in this scene.

A source has reportedly said that Harris had been rehearsing the stunt throughout the day on Saturday. Even on the day of filming, the production team is said to have tried the stunt more than five times before filming.

Harris apparently did not wear a helmet because the character Domino did not wear one in this scene.

The fatality is said to have happened because the bike seemed to accelerate at a point where it was supposed to slow down. Vancouver Police is currently investigating the death.

Filming has reportedly been stopped for the film following the fatality. There is no word yet about when they plan to begin production again.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has also offered his condolences to family and friends of Harris, and offered his continued support to the cast and crew of the film.

“Deadpool 2” is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2018 in the US. The release date for Australia is yet to be announced.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Credit: Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram