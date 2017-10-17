'Deadpool 2' filming wraps; Ryan Reynolds jokes about title

“Deadpool 2” screenplay writer Rhett Reese and cast member Ryan Reynolds have confirmed that the filming has wrapped for the action-comedy flick. Meanwhile, Josh Brolin (Cable) appeared in a new interview and expressed his willingness to play the comic book character Cable in more films.

“That’s a wrap! ‘Deadpool 2’ is in the can,” Reese announced on Twitter [see below]. Reynolds confirmed the news in his post on Instagram [see blow]. The actor thanked all the members of the cast and crew, especially Director David Leitch.

Reynolds also joked about the title of the film as being “A Song of Fire and Ice,” which is a play on words of George RR Martin’s novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which “Game of Thrones” TV show is based. The producers are yet to announce the actual title of the highly anticipated sequel.

“I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well appointed living room,” Reynolds jokingly wrote in his post. Brolin has joined the cast members of the film to play the very important role of Cable, the time-travelling son of X-Men team member Cyclops.

The introduction of Cable in the upcoming film opens the door for Brolin to play this role in the “X-Men” films and other related projects. In an interview with Collider the actor expressed his willingness to play the role more.

Brolin said that he had a lot of fun playing Cable, and is willing to get back to that “comedic-community.” So, if the fans take a liking to Cable in “Deadpool 2,” which seems very likely judging by the response for the film so far, then Brolin will get to play the role more often in the future, especially since the character is connected to different groups of superheroes in the comics that can be brought to life on screen.

That’s a wrap! Deadpool 2 is in the can! — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) October 14, 2017

Credit: Ryan Reynolds/ Instagram