‘Deadpool 2’: Cable brings sombre balance in first full trailer

on
Cable
Actor Josh Brolin as Cable in "Deadpool 2." Deadpool/ Facebook

The first full trailer of “Deadpool 2” has been released, and it’s all about the important new character Cable (Josh Brolin). The scenes from the upcoming movie tease a fine balance of action and comedy, with the possibility of some time travel.

The new trailer [see below] titled “Meet Cable” starts with what appears to be a post apocalyptic world that is ravaged by war. As comic book fans know, Cable is a man from the future. Born and raised in the fires of war, the character is moulded by pain.

The most distinctive features of Cable are his cybernetic yellow eye that glows yellow and his robotic arm. Given the circumstance of his birth and upbringing, the character will have a hard and leathery personality, which is a stark contrast of the protagonist Wade (Ryan Reynolds).

Just when the trailer gets into a few more action sequences involving Cable, there is a scene that shows Brolin using a green sleeve during filming, which is supposed to be changed into a robotic arm during the post production. Wade jumps into the video at this point, “complaining” about the incomplete video.

After a scene of the superhero playing with Deadpool and Cable toys, the trailer continues with the action sequences featured in the movie. The other action sequences in the trailer are of Wade, Nagasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and the new character Domino (Zazie Beetz).

Although Cable and Wade are expected to work together, they will start off by trying to kill each other. There also appears to be a futuristic prison, to which Wade will be sent to at some point in the film.

As far as the comedy is concerned, Dopinder (Karan Soni) will be back. It will be interesting to see if the cab driver is back with his girlfriend, and if Wade has some more precious relationship advice for him.

Credit: 20th Century Fox/ YouTube

