New 'Deadpool 2' promo video offers tattoos to fans in Brazil

A new promo of “Deadpool 2” has been released online. In the video Ryan Reynolds is dressed as his superhero character Wade, and the message is specially meant for the fans in Brazil.

In his characteristic style, Wade announces a team from his film visiting the Brazil Comic Con, which will be held in Sao Palo. The superhero joked about spending 20 minutes on Google translate to learn Portuguese, but was worried about the accent. When the actual message started, the “accent” the fans hear is that of a woman making the announcement.

A “moderately-trained” team of tattoo artists will be visiting the Brazil Comic con this time around to promote the upcoming film. They are offering free “Deadpool” themed tattoos for the fans. The only thing the participants need to do is sign a legally mandated waiver, and then “get ready to take a good ol’ back alley roll of the hepatitis dice.”

There are four tattoo options that the fans can choose from. Since there are a limited number of slots available, the fans have been asked to enrol online as early as possible to secure their place.

The first tattoo option is a “Deadpool” themed love sign. The second option is a variation of the first tattoo, dedicated to mothers. The third is the Brazil flag with Wade’s masked face at the centre. The last tattoo is prison themed.

The Brazil Comic Con has been an annual event that began in 2014, held every year in the month of December. The 2017 event will be held in Sao Paulo between the 7th and the 10th.

No scenes from the upcoming film were shown in the new video. The fans have already seen trailers of the movie, but the producers are yet to announce a title.

“Deadpool 2” is slated to be released on June 1, 2018 in the US. The exact release date for Australia is yet to be announced.

Credit: 20h Century Fox/ YouTube