New 'Deadpool 2' promo video offers tattoos to fans in Brazil

By @sachintrivedig on
'Deadpool'
A still of a scene from the film "Deadpool." Deadpool/ Facebook

A new promo of “Deadpool 2” has been released online. In the video Ryan Reynolds is dressed as his superhero character Wade, and the message is specially meant for the fans in Brazil.

In his characteristic style, Wade announces a team from his film visiting the Brazil Comic Con, which will be held in Sao Palo. The superhero joked about spending 20 minutes on Google translate to learn Portuguese, but was worried about the accent. When the actual message started, the “accent” the fans hear is that of a woman making the announcement.

A “moderately-trained” team of tattoo artists will be visiting the Brazil Comic con this time around to promote the upcoming film. They are offering free “Deadpool” themed tattoos for the fans. The only thing the participants need to do is sign a legally mandated waiver, and then “get ready to take a good ol’ back alley roll of the hepatitis dice.”

There are four tattoo options that the fans can choose from. Since there are a limited number of slots available, the fans have been asked to enrol online as early as possible to secure their place.

The first tattoo option is a “Deadpool” themed love sign. The second option is a variation of the first tattoo, dedicated to mothers. The third is the Brazil flag with Wade’s masked face at the centre. The last tattoo is prison themed.

The Brazil Comic Con has been an annual event that began in 2014, held every year in the month of December. The 2017 event will be held in Sao Paulo between the 7th and the 10th.  

No scenes from the upcoming film were shown in the new video. The fans have already seen trailers of the movie, but the producers are yet to announce a title.

“Deadpool 2” is slated to be released on June 1, 2018 in the US. The exact release date for Australia is yet to be announced.

Credit: 20h Century Fox/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi”: 3 hours long first cut
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunningham promises ‘fantastic finish’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lotte Verbeek on playing ‘totally nuts’ character
Disney-Fox deal could reportedly come as soon as next week
New 'Deadpool 2' promo video offers tattoos to fans in Brazil
‘Deadpool 2’ team heading to Brazil Comic Con
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album [VIDEOS]
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car