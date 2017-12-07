'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds cast as Detective Pikachu in Pokemon movie

By on
ryan-reynolds
Actor Ryan Reynolds signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California U.S., December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

He has done the Green Lantern, and he does Deadpool, but can Ryan Reynolds do Pikachu? The actor has reportedly signed on to star as the world’s most famous Pokemon in the upcoming live-action film “Detective Pikachu.”

According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is set to act alongside Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton, stars of the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and HBO series “Big Little Lies,” respectively. Rob Letterman of the “Goosebumps” movie will begin directing around January in London.

According to THR, not much is known about the plot as of now. Variety had learned last year, however, that Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch were under negotiations to write. Reports say that the story starts with a kidnapping, leading to the victim’s daughter (Smith) to ask Pikachu for help. Newton is said to play the role of a journalist.

Reynolds is expected to portray the iconic character through motion capture. Think Andy Serkis in action. Folks who are used to Pikachu’s cute anime voice might be at a disadvantage, but it’s wise to note that Detective Pikachu is a variant of the original character. In fact, a game for the Nintendo 3DS features this Pokemon, its voice deeper than usual.

Indeed, Hollywood has intensified its aim to create a film based on the Japanese franchise. The announcement of Reynolds' new role comes amid the popularity of the Pokemon Go mobile game.

No release dates have been announced for the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie. Reynolds, however, is set to return as the trash-talking superhero in “Deadpool 2,” expected to be released on June 1 next year.

