'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Nov. 15-17: Paul confesses to John

"Days of Our Lives" star Christopher Sean poses for a selfie at the San Diego Comic-Con. Sean plays the character Paul Narita in DOOL. mrchristophersean/Instagram

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Christopher Sean (Paul), Drake Hogestyn (John), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Billy Flynn (Chad), Thaao Penghlis (Andre), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Kyler Pettis (Theo), Casey Moss (JJ), James Reynolds (Abe), Sal Stowers (Lani), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Vanessa A. Williams (Valerie), Camila Banus (Gabi), Eileen Davidson (Susan) and Chandler Massey (Will), will be featured again in the soap’s episodes from Wednesday to Friday. They will be part of several important scenes such as Paul’s confession to John about his deception and Marlena getting shocked by Sami’s update about Will.

TV Guide reports that on Wednesday's episode of DOOL, Chad will confront Andre and Kate will try to cover up her tracks. Meanwhile, Theo's shooting and its ripple effects will still be felt by the residents of Salem. As for Lani, she'll try to help Abe understand why JJ shot Theo. Elsewhere, Jennifer will console JJ, who feels extremely guilty about what he did.

Tripp gets blackmailed

Thursday's episode of the NBC soap will show Kate blackmailing Tripp. As for JJ, he'll continue to be tormented by what he did to Theo and will second-guess his actions. Plus, Kate will be tasked to deliver the upsetting news to Theo's family. Meanwhile, Valerie will confess something important to Abe.

Paul talks to John about his deceptive ways

On Friday, Paul will confess his deception to John. Gabi will also receive shocking news. As for Susan, she'll try to convince Will to leave Salem with her. Elsewhere, Marlena will be stunned by Sami's update on Will's situation. Click here to see some of the scenes from NBC's official website.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

DOOL's episode on Monday featured Sami and Sonny (Freddie Smith) finally discovering Will. However, they also found out that Will believes he's EJ (James Scott ). As for JJ, he was shocked when he found out the identity of the person he shot. Meanwhile, Abe had to deal with some devastating news and Rafe (Galen Gering) turned the heat up on Susan Banks.

Tuesday's episode showed JJ being suspended. Plus, Theo underwent surgery and Abe got mad at JJ for shooting his son. Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) took away JJ's gun and badge. Elsewhere, Will revealed something stunning to Sonny and Sami. Plus, John told Marlena that Will is still alive.

These scenes come after the previous week's episodes which include Eve denying that she murdered Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) and Chloe's (Nadia Bjorlin) serious talk with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) about his drinking problem. Elsewhere, Chad also confronted Andre for sabotaging the company.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air at 12:45 pm in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. It also airs at 1 pm in the US on NBC. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers and updates about your favourite Salemites.

