'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3

The cast of "Days of Our Lives" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Drama Series, won in a tie with "The Young and the Restless," at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Alison Sweeney (Sami), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Kyler Pettis (Theo), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Eric Martsolf (Brady), John Aniston (Victor), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Galen Gering (Rafe), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Billy Flynn (Chad), Marci Miller (Abigail), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), will be heavily featured in the upcoming episodes of the US soap opera. It includes several scenes such as Lucas travelling to Memphis with Adrienne and Justin. Plus, Marlena, John and Sami will get some answers about Will (Chandler Massey).

They will be joined by their other castmates including Wally Kurth (Justin), Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie), Camila Banus (Gabi), Harper and Sydnee Udell (Arianna), Lamon Archey (Eli), Christopher Sean (Paul), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Drake Hogestyn (John), Kassie DePaiva (Eve), True O'Brien (Paige), Sal Stowers (Lani), Casey Moss (JJ) and James Reynolds (Abe).

Spoiler alert! This update has NBC 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen to your favourite characters from Salem.

'Days of Our Lives' Halloween 2017 episode

TV Guide reports that on Tuesday's episode, which will also serve as the soap opera's special Halloween episode, there will be a lot of tricks and treats in store for the Salem residents. Steve will receive some devastating news about Kayla. Elsewhere, Hope and Rafe will figure out an evil plot. Meanwhile, Abigail and Chad will find out that Ben has escaped again.

Lucas, Justin and Adrienne travel to Memphis

Wednesay's episode of DOOL will feature Lucas, Adrienne and Justin's arrival in Memphis. As for Eli, he will bond with Arianna and Gabi. Plus, Sami will continue to search for Will. Elsewhere, Paul will start to fear that he's losing Sonny and will confide to John about it.

On Thursday, Sami, Marlena and John will be stunned when they meet a person from their past. Meanwhile, Eve will find out about Will and wonder if Paige is also alive. Lani will defend JJ to Abe and Adrienne will finally explain the truth to Lucas. Friday's episode of the American soap will show Paul making a discovery that will prove to be startling. As for Justin and Adrienne, they will recommit to their love. Plus, Sami, John and Marlena will get some of the answers they seek about the mystery surrounding Will. Click here to see photos of some important scenes from the NBC website.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

Monday's episode of DOOL showed a mysterious person who was interrogated about Will. Meanwhile, Kate recruited Theo to help her find who has been sabotaging DiMera. As for Eve, she surprised Victor and Brady. Plus, Sami landed in hot water.

The soap's episodes last week featured Hope's arrest of Sami, among other things. It also showed Marlena travelling to Memphis with Sami, Paul, Sonny and John. Bonnie and Sheila (Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC) also planned to leave Salem.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air at 12:45 pm on Foxtel Arena during weekdays in Australia. It airs in the US on NBC at 1 pm, also on weekdays. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers and updates.