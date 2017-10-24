'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 24-27: Hope arrests Sami

Actress Kristian Alfonso (L) wipes lipstick off the cheek of executive producer Ken Corday as he accepts the outstanding drama series award for "Days of Our Lives" during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013" Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Deidre Hall (Marlena), Judi Evans (Adrienne), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Tionne Watkins (Sheila), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Lamon Archey (Eli), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Greg Vaughan (Eric), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Galen Gering (Rafe), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Drake Hogestyn (John) and Christopher Sean (Paul), will be featured in the soap's episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It includes important scenes such as Hope arresting Sami, Marlena travelling to Memphis with other Salemites and Adrienne calling Lucas from jail.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen in the lives of the Salem residents.

According to TV Guide, Tuesday's episode of DOOL, which will air in the US on NBC and in Australia on Foxtel Arena, will show Hope arresting Sami. Meanwhile, Adrienne will call up Lucas even if she's already in jail. As for Sheila, she'll ask Eli for some assistance and Bonnie's walls will close in on her.

Bonnie and Sheila plan to flee Salem

On Wednesday, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Justin (Wally Kurth) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) will work together to help free Adrienne. Elsewhere, Sheila and Bonnie will prepare to leave Salem. Meanwhile, Hope will enlist Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ (Casey Moss) to help her uncover the secrets surrounding Will (Chandler Massey). Plus, Eli will talk to Gabi (Camila Banus) and he'll admit a decision that he made in the past which he now regrets.

Marlena and Co. head to Memphis

Thursday's episode will feature Hope getting a lead on the mystery regarding Will. She'll also clash with Rafe over Sami. As for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Kate (Lauren Koslow), they will realise that someone is sabotaging the company. Plus, Eric will talk to Brady about Nicole's plan to leave town with Holly (Tatum and Oakley).

On Friday, Marlena will go to Memphis with Sami, John, Paul and Sonny. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will surprise Brady and Victor (John Aniston) when she comes back to Salem. Meanwhile, Sami continues to clash with Hope and Justin will visit Lucas. He'll talk about how Bonnie traded places with Adrienne. Click here to see some of the scenes from NBC's website. 

'Days of Our Lives' recap

Monday's episode of DOOL showed Justin and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) interrupting Victor and Bonnie's wedding. Elsewhere, Steve and Kayla tried to figure out why Adrienne is behaving in a weird manner. Meanwhile, Sami and Hope wanted answers about Will and they confronted an old foe about it. Plus, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) tried to convince Eric to return to Salem. These episodes followed last week's memorable scenes including Sami's reunion with Lucas, Nicole's bittersweet farewell and Abigail (Marci Miller) witnessing Sami and Chad locking lips.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena at 12:45 pm. It airs in the US on NBC, also during weekdays at 1 pm. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers and updates.

Watch the 'Days of Our Lives' video below:

