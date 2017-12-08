'Days Of Our Lives' spoilers for Dec. 8: Eve asserts herself [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
Days of Our Lives cast
The cast of "Days of Our Lives" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Drama Series, won in a tie with "The Young and the Restless," at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Kassie DePaiva (Eve), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Chandler Massey (Will), Greg Vaughan (Eric), Christopher Sean (Paul) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) will be featured in the soap's episode on Friday. It will feature Eve trying to assert herself in the Kiriakis household. However, Maggie won't take it sitting down and fight back.

Spoiler alert! This update contains more 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn about what will happen next.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows reports that the episode of DOOL on Friday will show Eve marking her territory by trying to assert her authority in the Kiriakis mansion. Unfortunately for her, Maggie won't back down and fight back. As for Sami, she will ask Lucas to sober up and be there for his son. Meanwhile, Brady will ask Paul to find some dirt on Eve. Plus, Eric will ask Will to give his mum another chance. Click here to see photos of some of the aforementioned scenes from the official website of NBC. 

Days of Our Lives recap of this week's episodes 

Monday's episode of DOOL showed Rafe (Galen Gering) and Sami making love. Meanwhile, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) warned Claire that she's gonna pay for what she did. As for Kate (Lauren Koslow), she tried to convince Lucas to go to a rehab center for his alcohol problems. Plus, Hope got concerned about Ciara when Belle and Shawn gave her an update. On Tuesday, Will reunited with Belle. Elsewhere, Paul confided in John about his fears regarding the possibility of losing Sonny. Meanwhile, Eve turned the tables on Brady and Rafe hid from Hope when she showed up at Sami's hotel room.

Wednesday's episode of the long-running soap featured Sonny making a decision between Will or Paul. Meanwhile, Will flirted with Paul. As for Sami, she got mad at Belle. Elsewhere, Hope had a heart-to-heart talk with Rafe. However, he also felt guilty about sleeping with Sami. On Thursday, Ciara visited Theo at the hospital. As for Will, he kissed Paul just as Sonny arrived outside Paul's room. Plus, Steve confronted Tripp about Kate and Eric comforted Sami.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air in Australia at 12:45 pm on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. It airs in the US at 1 pm on NBC. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers featuring the controversial residents of Salem.

Watch the DOOL video below:

