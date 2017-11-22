'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Nov. 22: Eli consoles Lani

Days of our Lives star Lamon Archey
"Days of our Lives" star Lamon Archey poses for a selfie at the gym. Archey plays the character Eli Grant in NBC's DOOL. lamonarchey/Instagram

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Lamon Archey (Eli), Sal Stowers (Lani), Chandler Massey (Will), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Josh Taylor (Roman), Casey Moss (JJ), James Reynolds (Abe), Harper and Sydnee Udell (Arianna), and Camila Banus (Gabi), will be featured in the soap's episode on Wednesday. They will be part of various twists, turns and drama such as Will's reunion with Arianna and Gabi as well as Lani being consoled by Eli.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn about what will happen next in the NBC soap.

According to TV Guide, the episode of DOOL on Wednesday will show Eli consoling Lani. Plus, Will reunites with Arianna and Gabi. As for JJ, he'll sneak into Theo's (Kyler Pettis) hospital room. Elsewhere, Sami and Roman will comfort Abe. Click here to see pictures of some of the aforementioned scenes.

DOOL Thanksgiving 2017 preempt schedule

Soaps.sheknows reports that "Days of our Lives" will be preempted on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving 2017 holiday and "The National Dog Show." On Black Friday 2017, DOOL will still be preempted and a National Hockey League (NHL) game will air on its timeslot instead.

'Days of Our Lives' recap of Monday and Tuesday's episodes

The episode of DOOL on Monday featured Susan (Eileen Davidson) and Sami's fight over Will. Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) tried to get through to Susan. As for Justin (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne (Judi Evans), they had a chance to reconnect romantically. Elsewhere, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) argued over the shooting.

Tuesday's episode showed Susan being visited by a familiar face. Meanwhile, Roger finally admitted to Will that Susan has been feeding him lies. Plus, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) got mad at Victor (John Aniston) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) for trying to set her up. As for Paul (Christopher Sean), he thanked Sonny (Freddie Smith) for defending him.

These scenes follow last week's episodes of the long-running soap which include Paul's confession to John about his deception and Tripp getting blackmailed. Plus, Susan tried to convince Will to leave Salem with her. As for Marlena, she was stunned by Sami's update on Will's current situation. Gabi also received some great news.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air on weekdays in Australia at 12:45 pm on Foxtel Arena. It airs on NBC in the US at 1 pm. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers about your favourite Salem residents.

Watch the 'Days of Our Lives' Facebook video below:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car