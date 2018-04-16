'Coronation Street' star Shayne Ward exploring options

British actresses from the soap Coronation Street (L to R) Samia Ghadie, Shovna Gulati, Suranne Jones and Naomi Russell arrive for the British Academy television awards at the Grosvenor House hotel in London May 13, 2001.

“Coronation Street” star Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor) will be out of the TV series next month, and the actor is currently exploring his options to see what the next chapter in his acting career should be. In a recent interview, the actor said that he is not chasing money and is looking for some “serious acting” roles.

"Now I'm a free agent, it's about deciding what I want to do," Ward said in an interview, Digital Spy reports. The actor revealed that he has already had some “great meetings” with a few casting directors, but he didn’t tease if he has auditioned for any roles or accepted any project.

As for the kind of projects he is looking for, Ward said that he wants to do something in which some “serious acting” is involved. The actor has been a part of “Coronation Street” for three years now, and he described his experience as “amazing” because the project required him to act day in and day out.

Ward isn’t looking just at the pay in his next project. "It's about the role and the writing. Other people can chase the money, but for me it's not about that," he said.

Getting a well paying role doesn’t necessarily mean that an actor can perform well on screen, according to Ward. The actor is looking for the “right part,” in which he can deliver his best performance, and this should hopefully “catapult” his career into “something bigger.”

Ward has already established himself with his role in “Coronation Street,” and his character’s exit from the show has been teased to be “important.” Talking about his role in the TV series the actor said that he is “truly blessed” to be given the chance.

The three year journey will come to an end next month on the show, and Ward said that he will miss all his friends on the set. "It was emotional saying goodbye," the actor said.