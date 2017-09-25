'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 25: Michelle cooperates with Steve and Leanne

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Kym Marsh (Michelle), Simon Gregson (Steve), Jane Danson (Leanne), Leon Ockenden (Will), Sue Nicholls (Audrey), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Beverley Callard (Liz), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Andrew Whyment (Kirk), Lisa George (Beth) and Colson Smith (Craig), will be featured in "Corrie" episodes on Monday. They will be part of the important scenes which include Michelle teaming up with Leanne and Steve against Will and Liz dealing with her online scammer.

Digital Spy reports that this episode will feature Steve and Leanne surprising Michelle with their decision to team up with her and nail Will for stalking her. They will try and entrap him through a planned business meeting with Michelle. They will be able to get a copy of Will's house key and use it to find evidence that he has been stalking Michelle. While Leanne and Steve are in Will's house, Michelle will distract Will at the Bistro.

Liz finds out who scammed her

As for Liz, she'll finally find out who scammed her online. Plus, Audrey will offer Bethany an apprenticeship as a beautician. This episode will air on ITV at at 7:30 pm BST.

Bethany paints Craig's nails

The second episode of "Corrie" on Monday will show what will happen after Leanne, Steve and Michelle's scheme to get evidence as proof that Will is Michelle's stalker. Meanwhile, Liz will deal with the outcome of her attempts to trap her online scammer.

Elsewhere, Bethany will paint Craig's nails as part of her practice for her new job. Sinead, Kirk and Beth will encourage Craig to ask Bethany out on a date. This episode will air at 8:30 pm on ITV. Click here to check out the photos from the episodes on Monday.

'Coronation St' recap

The scenes mentioned above come after the episode on Friday which showed Johnny deciding about Underworld's fate among other things. It also showed Beth, Gina ( Connie Hyde ), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz), Sinead, Kirk and Sally ( Sally Dynevor ) discovering that the factory has been cordoned off using police tape. Meanwhile, Sally participated in a mayoral campaign in the cafe that was hosted by Yasmeen ( Shelley King) . However, she felt disappointed when she realised that Kirk is more popular than her and would probably get more votes.

