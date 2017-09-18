'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 18: Maria gatecrashes Eve and Aidan’s wedding

British actresses from the soap Coronation Street (L to R) Samia Ghadie, Shovna Gulati, Suranne Jones and Naomi Russell arrive for the British Academy television awards at the Grosvenor House hotel in London May 13, 2001.

British actresses from the soap Coronation Street (L to R) Samia Ghadie, Shovna Gulati, Suranne Jones and Naomi Russell arrive for the British Academy television awards at the Grosvenor House hotel in London May 13, 2001. Reuters

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Samia Ghadie (Maria), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Patti Clare (Mary), Malcolm Hebden (Norris), Vic Reeves (Colin), Richard Hawley (Johnny), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Barbara Knox (Rita), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Barbara Knox (Rita) and Leon Ockenden (Will), will be in the spotlight for the "Corrie" episodes on Monday. They will be part of important scenes such as Eva and Aidan's wedding and Michelle's visit in prison.

Spoiler Alert! This update has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the new episodes of 'Corrie' on Monday.

After the drama last week with Andy's escape from Phelan, Digital Spy reports that the first "Corrie" episode on Monday, which airs at 7:30 pm BST on ITV, will show Eva preparing for her wedding to Aidan as well as psyching herself up to execute her final revenge. However, she'll be surprised when Aidan suddenly confesses his affair before they get married and appears to be truly sorry about it. As for Michelle, she'll find a white rose on her windscreen as she leaves the prison.

Mr & Mrs competition

Mary and Norris will also arrive at the radio station in time for the Mr & Mrs competition. Colin from Marketing will meet up with Norris and chat about the things they have in common. Meanwhile, Johnny, Gemma and Jenny will be shocked when they find out that Rita is not in her hospital bed. They will frantically search for her.

Maria gatecrashes the wedding

The next "Coronation St" episode, which airs at 8:30 pm BST on ITV, will show Maria gatecrashing Eva and Aidan's wedding. Toyah will notice Maria's presence at the event and will lure her into a bathroom where she will be locked in. Meanwhile, Eva decides to go ahead with the wedding. Unfortunately, Maria will be able to find her way to the ceremony.

Michelle confides in Will

Johnny and Jenny will sit at Rita's bedside even if they are already late for the wedding. They wanted to sit with Rita when the specialist tells her about her condition. When Rita finds out why she has memory loss, she will collapse. Plus, Michelle will confide in Will about pretending to split up with Robert to put off their stalker. Click here to see photos from the episode on Monday.

"Coronation Street" episodes airs on UK's ITV channel on weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates about the British soap. Check out the "Corrie" videos below.