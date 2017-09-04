'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 6: Eileen shows up at the cellar

The "Coronation Street" cast, including Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Faye Brookes (Kate), Melissa Johns (Imogen), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Harry Visinoni (Seb) and Ellie Leach (Faye), will be featured in the upcoming "Corrie" episode on Wednesday. The crucial scenes to watch out for include Eileen's surprise visit at the cellar where Phelan is hiding Andy (Oliver Farnworth) and Robert asking Michelle not to attend his hearing.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the new episode of 'Corrie' on Wednesday.

According to Digital Spy, Wednesday's episode of the long-running British soap will air at 7:30 pm BST on ITV. It will feature Nicola telling Eileen that Phelan didn't show up at the youth centre. This will make Eileen worry about Phelan. Nicola will give Eileen the address of the house that Phelan is currently working on so that she can check up on him. When she arrives at the house, she opens the cellar door and calls out to Phelan, surprising him. She doesn't know that Andy is with Phelan.

Meanwhile, Robert will ask Michelle not to attend his hearing. He fears that it might not go his way. Michelle will cry as Robert heads to court. She'll be comforted by Kate (Faye Brookes). As for Rana, she'll be annoyed at the obvious intimacy between Imogen and Kate. It turns out the two girls spent the night together. Plus, Seb will tell Faye to leave him alone, which will break her heart.

'Corrie' Wednesday episode stills

A slideshow of photos was posted on the official site of Digital Spy and it features several scenes on Wednesday's episode including Phelan playing games with Andy at the cellar and Eileen arriving at the house where Phelan and Andy are staying. It also includes the scenes showing Imogen and Kate buying breakfast at Roy's Rolls and Robert preparing to go to court. Click here to see the photos from the episode on Wednesday.

'Coronation St' recap

The soap's episode on Sunday featured Phelan pondering about Andy's fate. It also showed the factory girls going to The Rovers for Sally's (Sally Dynevor) campaign for Mayor. Unfortunately, Kirk (Andrew Whyment) stole her spotlight by showing up at the event wearing a football mascot costume.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on weekdays on the UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers in the coming days.