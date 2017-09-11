'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 11: Andy tries to escape from Phelan

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Oliver Farnworth (Andy), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Debbie Rush (Anna), Mikey North (Gary), Seth and Theo Wild (Jake), Ellie Leach (Faye), Tina O'Brien (Sarah), Cherylee Houston (Izzy) and Nicola Thorp (Nicola), will be featured in the upcoming episodes of "Corrie" on Monday. Some of the crucial scenes are the ones that feature Andy's escape from Phelan, Gary's return from Ukraine and Sarah asking questions about Gary's suspicious employment abroad.

According to Digital Spy, the first "Corrie" episode on Monday, which airs on ITV at 7:30 pm BST, will show Phelan transporting Andy in a van as he plans to leave for France with his fake passport. Phelan will also tell Eileen about a job that he took in Scotland. However, the van will crash in the woods, providing Andy a chance to escape from Phelan's clutches.

Gary returns from Ukraine with gifts

As for Gary, he will come home from Ukraine with expensive gifts. He'll also tell people he doesn't plan on going back there anymore. Unfortunately, he'll find out from Izzy that Jake needs to undergo speech therapy, and it's expensive. This will force him to accept another job contract. To cheer himself up as well as Sarah, he plans on going out with her and having champagne.

Elsewhere, Seb will ask Anna to take him home. She'll also discover how awful his living conditions with his siblings are. Seb implores Anna to not tell Faye about their current life at home.

Andy goes through the woods

The second "Corrie" episode, which airs at 8:30 pm BST, will feature Andy trying to find his way through the woods after escaping from Phelan. Meanwhile, Sarah will start to question Gary about his suspicious and seemingly dangerous job in Ukraine. However, he'll remain evasive about it, and Saran will be bugged by it.

As for Seb and the twins, Anna will take them back to Number 13. Seb will beg her not to tell Faye about how they used to live. Plus, Nicola and Eileen will pay Phelan a surprise visit. Last week, Eileen almost caught Phelan with Andy when she suddenly showed up at the house where he was being held captive.

