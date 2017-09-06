'Coronation Street' actor lands key role in 'Neighbours'

After 16 long years of playing Jason Grimshaw on “Coronation Street,” Ryan Thomas is set to expand his boundaries to become a star down under after reportedly landing a role on Australian soap, “Neighbours.” This iconic Australian show launched the careers of Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem and Margot Robbie.

The news of Ryan landing a role on “Neighbours,” just comes in the midst of rumours that he will join “I’m a Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!” The news of him joining “Neighbours” might come as somewhat of a surprise, but his fans are sure that he will make a big impact on the already iconic show.

His part in the show is set to raise a lot of eyebrows as the 33-year old actor becomes one of the very few British stars to move Down Under to star in a soap. Ryan is said to be playing a character named Raphael. While little is known about the said character and how long he will be part of the said show, fans are expecting his character to be a big hit.

Ryan will be bringing a legion of fans along with him to his new show Down Under, things will not come too easy, writes The Sun. Reports say that the actor is waiting on a lot of paperwork before he can make the big move. The actor is still currently waiting for his visa before he moves to Australia to start filming the show.

Ryan left “Coronation Street” in 2016 to try to make it big in Hollywood. Apparently, he failed to land any big roles so it looks like he will be taking his good looks and talent somewhere else.

He also admitted that he was looking for a complete change after he left “Coronation Street.” His agent is still in London and all of his meetings and friends are still there. He also plans to do some more drama classes to enhance his craft.

Hopefully, Ryan will get his much-needed boost from this Aussie show. He had already been a big hit back home so he should be able to bring his star power to Australia.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on weekdays on the UK's ITV channel. "Neighbours" episodes air in Australia at 6.30 pm every Monday to Friday on Network Eleven. The show also airs during weekdays in the UK on Channel 5.