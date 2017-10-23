'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 23: Abi has an overdose

Coronation St star Sally Carman
"Coronation Street" star Sally Carman portrays the character Abi Franklin in the British soap which airs regularly on ITV. @sallycarman1/Instagram

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Sally Carman (Abi), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Ellie Leach (Faye), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Debbie Rush (Anna), Oliver Farnworth (Andy) and Sair Khan (Alya), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of "Corrie" on Monday. The upcoming storyline includes Abi's overdose and Aidan's partnership proposal for Alya.

Spoiler Alert! This update has additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the new 'Corrie' episodes on Monday.

Digital Spy reports that the first episode of the British soap on Monday will show Abi suffering from an overdose. Seb and Faye will find her unconscious at home. This will happen after Faye confronts Seb regarding the real situation at their house. Meanwhile, Aidan will go to The Rovers and get drunk while feeling down on his luck. As for Phelan, he'll meet an old opponent that could endanger his plans. This "Corrie" episode airs on ITV at 7.30 pm BST.

Abi is rushed to the hospital

The second episode of "Corrie" on Monday will feature Abi being rushed to the hospital because of her overdose. Unfortunately, social services will soon arrive to take the twins. This will devastate Seb, who accuses Anna of involving social services in their situation. As for Aidan, he'll suggest to Alya that they become business partners. Plus, Phelan will be busy looking for Andy's replacement. He'll eventually find someone and inform Andy about the identity of the unlucky person. This episode will air at 8:30 pm, also on ITV. Click here to see photos of some of the scenes on Monday's episodes of "Coronation St."

'Coronation Street' recap

The previous "Corrie" episode on Friday, Oct. 20 showed Mary (Patti Clare) taking baby George (Romeo Cheetham-Karcz) out for one last trip. Unfortunately, she didn't return immediately, which made their family worry. It didn't help that when they finally returned, something was wrong with George. They had to bring him to the hospital where doctors observed his condition.

Meanwhile, Anna told Seb that there might be a job for him. As for Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), he struggled to cope with guilt. Plus, Phelan (Connor McIntyre) was oblivious to the danger he's facing and Faye got curious about Seb and Anna's plans. Gina (Connie Hyde) also attended her soiree. Unfortunately, Sally embarrassed her there.

"Coronation St" episodes air in the UK on ITV during weekdays. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates in the coming days.

Watch the "Corrie Street" video below:

