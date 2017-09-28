'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Mel kidnaps Bethany, Phelan threatens Daniel

"Coronation" Street star Lucy Fallon, who plays the character Bethany Platt, poses for a photo with a friend on her Instagram account.

"Coronation" Street star Lucy Fallon, who plays the character Bethany Platt, poses for a photo with a friend on her Instagram account. lufallon/Instagram

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Christopher Harper (Nathan), Sonia Ibrahim (Mel), Debbie Rush (Anna), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Sally Carman (Abi), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Shelley King (Yasmeen), Ian Kelsey (Vinny), Sam Robertson (Adam), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Barbara Knox (Rita), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny), Sally Dynevor (Sally), William Roache (Ken), Brooke Vincent (Sophie), Jim Moir (Colin), Colson Smith (Craig), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Ellie Leach (Faye), Malcolm Hebden (Norris), Bruno Langley (Todd), Julia Goulding (Shona), Callum Harrison (Clayton), Mikey North (Gary), Nicola Thorp (Nicola) and Oliver Farnworth (Andy), will star in the "Corrie" episodes from Oct. 2-6. The important scenes to watch out for include Bethany getting kidnapped by Mel and Daniel being threatened by Phelan.

Spoiler Alert! This article has 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the new 'Corrie' episodes next week which airs on ITV in the UK.

According to Digital Spy, the episodes on Monday, Oct. 2, will show Nathan calling Mel and asking her to do whatever it takes to prevent Bethany from arriving in court to give evidence. Mel will fetch Bethany with the pretense of going to the police. However, she has other plans and will instead grab Bethany by the hair and drag her to the railway tracks.

Anna finds out that Abi is an addict

Meanwhile, Daniel will be disappointed by the assignments that he's been getting from his editor. He will overhear Yasmeen talking about Vinny and the Calcutta Street flats and he'll be interested in the story. As for Seb, he will get home and see Abi and Anna arguing. He'll tell Anna to be grateful that his mum's only drunk and not high on heroin.

Nathan discovers that Bethany hasn't turned up at court

Nathan will officially find out from his barrister that Bethany didn't show up at court. Meanwhile, Adam and Eva will get drunk and end up kissing each other. As for Anna, she's conflicted about Abi's addiction. Rita will take Sally, Ken, Sophie, Jenny and Gemma to the Bistro for lunch.

Rita goes missing on her operation day

On the Oct. 4 episodes of "Corrie," Norris, Gemma and Jenny will be alarmed when they find out that Rita is missing on the day of her operation. Craig is nervous about delivering his evidence at Nathan's trial. Meanwhile, Yasmeen tells Daniel about the flats scam. Phelan will be mum about it but when Eileen shows up, he's willing to give more details about how Vinny tricked them.

Nathan's court verdict is revealed

Nathan's verdict will be revealed in this episode. Meanwhile, Faye will confront Seb with her suspicions and Norris will convince Rita to not be afraid of her upcoming surgery. Plus, Anna warns Daniel about his plans to investigate Phelan.

Phelan follows Daniel and threatens him

The episode of "Corrie" on Oct. 6 will show Phelan following Daniel to a nursing home. Meanwhile, Andy plans to commit suicide. As for Gary, he'll be surprised when he finds out that Phelan knows Nicola. Plus, Dane will call Shona asking for her scratch card winnings. Elsewhere, Phelan threatens Daniel to stop snooping. Shona will also be visited by Dane at the Bistro during her birthday meal. Click here to see photos featuring some of the scenes mentioned above. These episodes come after last week's drama which include Michelle, Steve and Leanne teaming up against Will and Liz dealing with her online scammer.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers in the coming weeks.