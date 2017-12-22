'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 22: Brian dresses up as Santa Claus

"Coronation Street" cast members, such as Peter Gunn (Brian), Chris Gascoyne (Peter), Tanisha Gorey (Asha), Shelley King (Yasmeen), Melanie Hill (Cathy), Bruno Langley (Todd), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Alison King (Carla), Jane Danson (Leanne), Kate Ford (Tracy), Simon Gregson (Steve), Elle Mulvaney (Amy), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva) and Sam Robertson (Adam), will be featured in the British soap's episodes on Friday. It will show several scenes including Brian dressing up as Santa Claus and snapping at Asha for taunting him. Plus, Aidan will appeal to Carla to save the factory.

Digital Spy and ITV report that the first "Corrie" episode on Friday, which airs at 7:30 pm GMT on ITV, will feature Peter attending his Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) support group. He will also realise that drinking is not really his main problem. Meanwhile, Todd will beg Peter to keep quiet about Billy for the sake of Summer (Matilda Freeman). However, Peter will not agree to it and even accuse Todd of emotional blackmail.

Elsewhere, Aidan will talk to Carla Connor because he's desperate to save the factory and the jobs of the employees there. Plus, Tracy will convince Steve to go with her to Amy's church carol concert. Tracy will even bring a hip flask with alcohol and share it with Steve, making them tipsy during the show.

Asha taunts Santa Brian

In the second episode of the soap, which airs at 8:30 pm GMT, Brian will dress up as Santa Claus. Unfortunately, he'll get fed up with the kids that he'll encounter. It doesn't help that Asha will taunt Brian, making him snap at her. Cathy and Yasmeen will witness it and be extremely shocked by his behaviour. Meanwhile, the factory girls will thank Aidan and raise a toast to him for saving Underworld. However, Aidan's good mood won't last because he'll catch a glimpse of Eva heading for a date with Adam.

As for Tracy, he'll be amused that Steve used an app to find the perfect girl and it kind of looks like her! Steve will deny this and try to prove her wrong. However, he will fail and a drunken Tracy will drag him to number 1. Click here to see pictures from Digital Spy of some of the characters in the scenes mentioned above.

'Coronation St' recap

On Monday, Daniel (Rob Mallard) apologised to Chesney (Sam Aston) in front of Sinead (Katie McGlynn). Aidan also got mad at Adam for meeting up with Matthew Singh (Peter Singh) at the Bistro. He even ranted at Adam, Eva and Matthew. However, he didn't' expect Adam to stand up to him, leaving him humiliated.

Wednesday's episode of "Corrie" featured Leanne getting targeted by a robber and ending up losing her mobile phone. Aidan also asked Johnny (Richard Hawley) to sell the factory to him. Unfortunately, he can't match Matthew Singh's offer. On Thursday, Oliver (Emmanuel and Jeremiah), Eva, Simon (Alex Bain) and Leanne moved in at the Rovers.

"Coronation Street" episodes air regularly on weekdays in the UK on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers this Holiday 2017 season.

