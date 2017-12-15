'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 15: Oliver and Leanne return from France

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Sam Aston (Chesney), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Lisa George (Beth), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz), Macy Alabi (Ruby), Emmanuel and Jeremiah (Oliver), Jane Danson (Leanne), Simon Gregson (Steve), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Sue Nicholls (Audrey), Jack P. Shepherd (David), Julia Goulding (Shona), Debbie Rush (Anna) and Alan Halsall (Tyrone), will be featured once more in the episodes of the Brit soap on Friday. The scenes that they will be part of include Chesney and Daniel's fight over Sinead, Leanne and Oliver's return from France and Fiz's apology to Beth.

Spoiler Alert! This update has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know about the 'Corrie' episodes on Friday.

Digital Spy and ITV report that the first episode of "Corrie" will show Daniel confronting Chesney. The former will tell the latter that he's just jealous because Sinead is still in love with him. As for Eva, she will apologise to Aidan. Meanwhile, Fiz will suggest that maybe Ruby has inherited Kirsty's (Natalie Gumede) streak of violence. This will make Tyrone angry.

Plus, Anna will see Craig approaching the bushes of the Red Rec where she's lurking. Eva will also be thrilled when Oliver and Leanne come home from France. However, she will be disappointed because Leanne will tell her that she's searching for her own flat. This episode will air at 7:30 pm GMT on ITV.

Daniel vs Chesney

The second "Corrie" episode will feature Leanne comparing dating websites with Steve. Leanne will meet up with a date from the Internet and Steve will agree to look after Oliver while she does it. As for Sinead, she'll be shocked when she sees Chesney with blood on his face as Daniel looms over him. Later on, Sinead will admit to Chesney that Daniel tried to kiss her. This will make Chesney all the more paranoid.

Elsewhere, Tyrone will point out to Fiz that John Stape (Graeme Hawley) was deranged that's why Hope could have inherited that part of his genes as well. He'll do this after Fiz blames Ruby for something. Plus, David and Audrey will tell Bethany that Craig (Colson Smith) seems like a decent lad. Meanwhile, Shona will give David the keys to Roy's flat. However, David will be thoroughly surprised when he sees Anna hiding there. The second episode of the British soap opera airs at 8:30 pm GMT on ITV. Click here to see pictures of some of the scenes mentioned above from Digital Spy.

'Corrie Street' recap

On Monday, Rana (Bhavna Limbachia) lied for Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar) when he was questioned by the police about the break-in at The Bistro. She told them that they were together on that night. However, Rana was really at The Bistro with Kate (Faye Brookes) and they were having a secret rendezvous when somebody went in and tried to empty out the cash register. They were able to knock out the intruder, allowing them to escape. Fiz also blamed Beth for the fire at Number 9.

Wednesday's episodes showed Chesney faking food poisoning and blaming Daniel for it. Meanwhile, Rana's brother Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) arrived and is planning to stay a bit because his marriage is on the rocks and he is looking for a fresh start.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on ITV in the UK every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.