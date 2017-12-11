'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 11: Rana lies for Zeedan

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Bhavna Limbachia (Rana Habeeb), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Faye Brookes (Kate), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Alan Halsall (Tyrone), Beverley Callard (Liz), Jennie McAlpine(Fiz), Kate Ford (Tracy), Macy Alabi (Ruby) and Lisa George (Beth), will be in the spotlight for the British soap's episodes on Monday. It will feature a break-in at The Bistro, Kate and Rana's secret rendezvous and Rana defending Zeedan to the police when he's questioned.

Spoiler Alert! This article has additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers. Read on if you want to know about the episodes of 'Corrie' on Monday.

ITV and Digital Spy reports that the first "Corrie" episode, which airs on ITV at 7:30 pm GMT on Monday will show Robert apologising to Michelle about gambling their money away at the casino. He will tell her that he'll understand if she walked away from their relationship. However, Michelle will insist that she'll stay and face their problems together. She will also break the card machine and tell their customers that everyone has to pay by cash.

Rana and Kate's secret rendezvous

Meanwhile, Kate and Rana will secretly meet at The Bistro. Unfortunately, someone will break in and empty the till. Kate will smash the intruder's head with a bottle so she and Rana can flee the scene. As for Tyrone, he'll get upset with Fiz when she blames Ruby for an accident that involves Hope getting injured. Plus, Sinead will throw a beauty products party.

Zeedan is questioned about The Bistro's robbery

The second episode of the Brit soap will air at 8:30 pm GMT on ITV. It will show Zeedan being visited by the police to ask him questions about the break-in at The Bistro. He will tell them that he was working in the food van at that time. Rana will surprisingly back him up and vouch for him, saying that she was there with him. Elsewhere, Robert finds out that The Bistro has been robbed. Plus, Fiz blames Beth for the fire on a trampoline while they're hanging out at Number 9. Click here to see photos of some of the scenes from Digital Spy.

'Corrie St' recap

These dramatic scenes follow last week's episodes which showed Robert suddenly collapsing while at The Bistro. Plus, Tyrone and Kirk (Andrew Whyment) talked about their wives' feud. Both of them hoped that it will be fixed soon so they can resume their friendship.

"Coronation Street" episodes regularly air weekdays on ITV in the UK. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers.