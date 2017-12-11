'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 11: Rana lies for Zeedan

By @JanSSS8 on
Coronation Street star Bhavana Limbachia
This is a Image of the UK Actress Bhavana Limbachia. Wikimedia Commons/Limbachia

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Bhavna Limbachia (Rana Habeeb), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Faye Brookes (Kate), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Alan Halsall (Tyrone), Beverley Callard (Liz), Jennie McAlpine(Fiz), Kate Ford (Tracy), Macy Alabi (Ruby) and Lisa George (Beth), will be in the spotlight for the British soap's episodes on Monday. It will feature a break-in at The Bistro, Kate and Rana's secret rendezvous and Rana defending Zeedan to the police when he's questioned.

Spoiler Alert! This article has additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers. Read on if you want to know about the episodes of 'Corrie' on Monday.

ITV and Digital Spy reports that the first "Corrie" episode, which airs on ITV at 7:30 pm GMT on Monday will show Robert apologising to Michelle about gambling their money away at the casino. He will tell her that he'll understand if she walked away from their relationship. However, Michelle will insist that she'll stay and face their problems together. She will also break the card machine and tell their customers that everyone has to pay by cash.

Rana and Kate's secret rendezvous

Meanwhile, Kate and Rana will secretly meet at The Bistro. Unfortunately, someone will break in and empty the till. Kate will smash the intruder's head with a bottle so she and Rana can flee the scene. As for Tyrone, he'll get upset with Fiz when she blames Ruby for an accident that involves Hope getting injured. Plus, Sinead will throw a beauty products party. 

Zeedan is questioned about The Bistro's robbery

The second episode of the Brit soap will air at 8:30 pm GMT on ITV. It will show Zeedan being visited by the police to ask him questions about the break-in at The Bistro. He will tell them that he was working in the food van at that time. Rana will surprisingly back him up and vouch for him, saying that she was there with him. Elsewhere, Robert finds out that The Bistro has been robbed. Plus, Fiz blames Beth for the fire on a trampoline while they're hanging out at Number 9. Click here to see photos of some of the scenes from Digital Spy.

'Corrie St' recap

These dramatic scenes follow last week's episodes which showed Robert suddenly collapsing while at The Bistro. Plus, Tyrone and Kirk (Andrew Whyment) talked about their wives' feud. Both of them hoped that it will be fixed soon so they can resume their friendship.

"Coronation Street" episodes regularly air weekdays on ITV in the UK. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers.

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'Coronation Street' Dec. 11 spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 11 'All Is Bright' spoilers
'Days Of Our Lives' Dec. 8 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 4 teaser trailer: Living the American dream
‘Outlander’ season 4: Filming in -7 degrees
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
‘My Kitchen Rules 2018’ axes all-female team over unacceptable behaviour
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car