'Coronation Street' Jan. 31 spoilers: Rana tells Zeedan she loves someone else

"Coronation Street" actress Bhavna Limbachia poses for a photo on her Instagram account during her first week of filming the ITV soap. Limbachia portrays the character Rana Nazir in "Corrie."

"Coronation Street" cast members Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Faye Brookes (Kate), Brooke Vincent (Sophie), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Tisha Merry (Steph), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Mikey North (Gary), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Alison King (Carla), Rob Mallard (Daniel), David Neilson (Roy), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Joe Duttine (Tim), Sally Dynevor (Sally), Ellie Leach (Faye), Elle Mulvaney (Amy), Simon Gregson (Steve), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva) and Sam Robertson (Adam), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes on Wednesday. It will show Rana telling Zeedan that she loves someone else. Meanwhile, Zeedan will accuse Robert of having an affair with Rana.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of 'Corrie.'

ITV and Digital Spy report that on the first episode of "Corrie" on Wednesday, which will air on ITV at 7:30 pm GMT, Rana will see Kate with Sophie at the Bistro. This will upset her. Kate will also tell Rana to stay away from her because it hurts to see her and Zeedan together. Meanwhile, Luke's (Dean Fagan) friends will raise a toast for him.

Rana confesses her true feelings

Rana will talk to Zeedan when she's at the house. She'll finally tell him that she's in love with someone else. As for Tim, he will tell Sally that he plans to take Faye away, just for a while. Elsewhere, Amy and Steve will try to cope up with not having mobile phones. Plus, Phelan will attend Luke's funeral and cause some ruckus there. Steph, who just came back from Portugal, will also be furious when she sees Phelan. Carla will encourage Daniel to try and win back Sinead. Unfortunately, as Carla heads home, she will collapse in the street.

Zeedan thinks Rana is cheating on him with Robert

The second episode of "Corrie," which airs at 8:30 pm GMT on ITV, will feature Zeedan accusing Robert of having an affair with Rana. As for Rana, she will tell Zeedan that she wants to stay with her brother. Meanwhile, Carla will be rushed to the hospital. The doctors will inform her that she needs to have a transplant immediately. Unfortunately, Roy isn't a donor match that's why Carla needs to tell her family about her health condition.

Daniel will try to pursue Sinead again. As for Phelan, he will continue to goad Gary, who will lose his temper. Plus, Sally will accuse Phelan of blackmailing Andy (Oliver Farnworth) into burning down the garage. Elsewhere, Amy will find out that Steve has been using her phone. Eva will also change her mind about her holiday plans with Adam. Click here to see some pictures of the aforementioned scenes from Digital Spy.

'Coronation St' recap

The "Corrie Street" episodes on Monday showed Eva going to the abortion clinic. Toyah (Georgia Taylor) accompanied her there and tried to change her mind about it. Roy also asked Carla to tell her family that she's really sick. Meanwhile, Nicola (Nicola Thorp) asked Gary to try and apply for a job at the mill site.

