'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 26: Nicola asks Phelan's forgiveness

Coronation Street star Nicola Thorp
"Coronation Street" star Nicola Thorp poses for a photo on her Twitter account before going to the show's Christmas party in December 2017. Thorp plays the character Nicola Rubinstein in ITV's "Corrie." @nicolathorp_/Twitter

"Coronation Street" cast members Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Lucy Fallon  (Bethany), Sam Robertson (Adam), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Helen Worth (Gail), Sue Nicholls (Audrey), Jane Danson (Leanne), Emmanuel and Jeremiah (Oliver),  Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Ryan Clayton (Josh), Lynne Verrall (Geraldine), Matilda Freeman (Summer), Mikey North (Gary), Joe Duttine (Tim), Sue Cleaver (Eileen) and Tina O'Brien (Sarah), will be in the spotlight for the "Corrie" episodes on Friday. It will show Phelan being surprised by Nicola, who's begging for his forgiveness. Meanwhile, Bethany will lose her lap dancing gig because of Gail and Audrey. 

Spoiler Alert! This article has 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the new episodes of the ITV soap.

Digital Spy and ITV report that on the first "Corrie" episode on Friday, Audrey and Gail will go to the lap dancing club where Bethany works. They know that she has a day off anyway. However, they will be surprised to see Bethany there covering for another girl. Meanwhile, Nicola will call the builder's yard. She'll also beg for Phelan's forgiveness because she didn't believe him earlier.

Billy ups his painkiller dose

As for Leanne, she will arrive from her visit to Janice. Plus, Josh, a newcomer at The Cobbles, will arrive at the garage. He'll also apply for a job as a mechanic. Elsewhere, Billy will increase the dosage of his painkillers. Meanwhile, Gary and Tim will be frustrated when they're still not able to find Seb (Harry Visinoni). Eva will also struggle on what to do with her baby and seeing Oliver is not helping her. Adam will call Geraldine about Summer being back at home with Billy. This episode airs on ITV at 7:30 pm GMT. 

Nicola says sorry to Eileen

The second episode of "Corrie" on Friday will feature Billy telling Adam about the painkillers not working on him. Adam will offer him stronger painkillers. As for Nicola, she'll also apologise to Eileen for not defending her dad who she now thinks is innocent. Meanwhile, Phelan will be the new Site Manager at the old mill project. 

Bethany gets angry at Audrey and Gail

Elsewhere, Adam will take Eva out for dinner. Plus, Bethany will be mad at Gail and Audrey for getting her fired from the lap dancing job. Sarah will also make a shocking decision. Geraldine will finally have a chance to catch up with Summer. She'll inform Geraldine that she's staying with Billy. As for Josh, he will be the new mechanic at the garage. He'll also suggest a memorial for Luke (Dean Fagan) which includes a charity boxing match. This episode airs at 8:30 pm on ITV. Click here to see some photos from Digital Spy.

'Corrie St' recap of the episodes this week

This week, Anna's verdict in court was revealed. Meanwhile, Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) threw Henry (George Banks) a party at The Rovers with a Newton & Ridley theme. As for Adam, he found Billy in pain while on the community centre floor. Billy also informed Eileen that Todd (Bruno Langley) called him and that he and Summer are planning to go away together.

"Coronation Street" episodes air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers in the next few days.

Related
