'Chicago Fire' season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Herrmann gets into an altercation

By @JanSSS8 on
Chicago Fire actor David Eigenberg
United Service Organization girls checkout Former Marine and Actor, David Eigenberg, known for his role as Steve on HBO�s Sex in the City, at the after party for Suzanne Somers�s one-woman musical, The Blonde in the Thunderbird. Eigenberg now stars in NBC's "Chicago Fire" as Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann. Wikimedia Commons/Marines

"Chicago Fire 6" starring David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson), Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz), Yuri Sardarov (Brian "Otis" Zvonecek), Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) and Eamonn Walker (Wallace Boden), will have an upcoming episode titled "The Whole Point of Being Roommates," which will air in the US on Thursday, Jan. 11. It will feature Herrmann getting involved in an altercation with a police officer.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains 'Chicago Fire' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know what happens next on 'The Whole Point of Being Roommates.'

According to an NBC press release, "NCIS Los Angeles" season 6, episode 8 will show Hermann responding to a call. Unfortunately, he will lose his cool and get into an argument with  a police officer. Meanwhile, Cruz and Otis will try to find out who Brett is really dating. As for Dawson, she will have a hard time deciding what to do about a young girl that she'll save in this episode. It turns out her dad is also addicted to painkillers. Plus, Boden will deal with Donna's (Melissa Ponzio) brother Julian Robbins (Michael Cognata), who will visit town unexpectedly. 

'The Whole Point of Being Roommates' stars

Aside from Ponzio and Cognata, "The Whole Point of Being Roommates" will also feature Anthony Ferraris (Tony), Randy Flagler (Capp) and Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson). The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Giota Trakas (Pedestrian) and Quinn Cooke (Bria), will join them. The other "Chicago Fire" cast members such as Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey), Christian Stolte (Randall "Mouch" McHolland) and Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), will also be seen in this episode. 

'Chicago Fire' episodes: 'A Man's Legacy' and 'Foul is Fair'

The episode before "The Whole Point of Being Roommates" was "A Man's Legacy," which aired on Jan. 4 on NBC. It showed Otis pulling out all the stops for the grand opening of Molly's North. He also wants to impress Lily (Ariane Rinehart). As for Dawson, she came to terms with how she's been dealing with her dad. Plus, Boden helped rescue a famous blues player from a burning apartment building. Alvaro Rodriguez wrote the episode, which was directed by Joe Chappelle.

"Chicago Fire" TV series airs on FOX8 at 8.30pm AEDT. It airs in the US on NBC every Thursday from 10-11 pm ET/PT. After "The Whole Point of Being Roommates," the episode titled "Foul is Fair" will be aired on Jan. 18. Stay tuned for more "Chicago Fire"season 6 spoilers and updates in the next few weeks.

Watch 'Chicago Fire' videos below:

