'Chicago Fire' season 6 premiere spoilers: One cast member departing; Severide is alive

"Chicago Fire" returns September 28 on NBC
By @nessdoctor on
Chicago Fire FB
"Chicago Fire" official Facebook cover photo Facebook/NBCChicagoFire

The previous season of “Chicago Fire” left fans with a mystery that left them up in the air. However, thanks to some leads that were found in social media, an insight can be gained as to who survived the said tragic event.

Viewers might remember than in the finale of the previous season, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Jason (Kamal Angelo Bolden) entered a burning warehouse so that they could get to trapped people, unfortunately, they themselves end up trapped. Things just got from worse to worst when Mouch (Christian Stolte) suffered a heart attack on the floor while the said building was burning, Herrmann (David Eidenberg) was also trapped by his side while Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) was trapped with apparently no way out.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Chicago Fire” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Things looked pretty rough but thanks to social media, fans can reasonably infer that Herrmann is in one piece. Eidenberg, who plays Herrmann on the show, was tagged in an Instagram post by Yuriy Sardarov who plays Otis on the show. Eidenberg has also been spotted several times on Miranda Rae Mayo’s Instagram stories. This only means that he is safe and sound, despite his apparently hopeless situation.

Hollywood Life reports that a fan shared some on set photos with no other than Taylor Kinney. It is pretty surprising that Kinney, whose character was in danger, would even pose for a photo. However, he is one of the show’s main characters so nobody would think that he would get killed off anyway. Unfortunately, it looks like someone will die as Yuriy has shared a photo of himself in dress blues. Whether that is his funeral attire or if it means something else remains to be seen.

Even showrunner Derek Haas had confirmed to THR that there will be at least one cast departure this coming season. Haas says that viewers are going to get all of the answers that they had been looking for.

Chicago Fire” returns for season 6 on September 28 on NBC. In Australia, it will air on FOX8.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car