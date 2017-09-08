'Game of Thrones' season 7 behind-the-scenes: Building the massive Silence ship

Los Angeles, UNITED STATE The cast of the CBS comedy series "The Big Bang Theory" pose with their award for Favorite TV Show during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015.

A new behind-the-scenes video of “Game of Thrones” season 7 has been released online, showing how the production team built the massive ship The Silence. The ship was used in the naval battle against the Greyjoy fleet and is the flagship of Euron (Pilou Asbæk).

In a new video posted online [see below] Production Designer Deborah Riley said that The Silence was so big in size that they didn’t have the budget to build it for the show. Instead, they decided to “be clever” about it and they built just the front portion of the ship, and used computer graphics for the rest of it.

In the naval battle against the Greyjoys, it is this front portion of The Silence that crashes into Yara’s (Gemma Whelan) ship. The design team built a big naval ram that was placed at the head of the ship, and also added the kraken to give it a menacing look.

The scene was filmed on land with 60 feet high green screens around the ship set. To make sure the scene was believable, they added a big splash of water just at the time when the two ships collide, to give it the illusion of being on the ocean.

The special effects team had a lot of challenges to really sell this scene to the audience. They had to show the ship burning, with fire all around. There were flames, flares, and guns that were specially built to give the atmosphere a fiery look. The result of all the hard work is for everyone to see on the show.

HBO is yet to announce the production dates for “Game of Thrones” season 8. The fans may have to wait for a long time to see the conclusion of this very popular story. The TV series is expected to return in 2019.

