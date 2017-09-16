'Chicago Fire' teases 'epic' season 6; first five minutes will answer season 5 cliffhangers

"Chicago Fire" returns September 28 on NBC
By @nessdoctor on
Chicago Fire FB
"Chicago Fire" official Facebook cover photo Facebook/NBCChicagoFire

If there is one thing viewers would like to see most about this upcoming season of “Chicago Fire,” it is the answer to last season ender’s cliffhangers. Fortunately, fans no longer have to wait too long because co-creator and executive producer Derek Haas has revealed a lot about that huge cliffhanger.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Chicago Fire” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Haas reveals that he thinks that he has built up Mr. Sprinkles too much and that he is going to be a major disappointment pretty soon. Haas has also been laughing about this new character which he created and has been teasing about Mr. Sprinkles for months already on social media.

Hollywood Life reports that while fans cannot wait to find out who survives in the finale of the previous season. It might be remembered that Severide, Casey, Hermann, Mouch, Kidd and Otis were all stuck in a burning building until it got cut off to give everyone something to wait for until the next season airs. Fortunately, viewers can be relaxed for at least a little bit to know that at least one of these fan favourites will be right back.

When asked to how long it would take before viewers would get to know who survives and who does not, Haas says that fans would get to know the answers within the first five minutes. The upcoming premiere will pick up at the exact point where Gabby was looking at the front doorway that was engulfed in flames. The events will play out very quickly, then they will do a time jump to a couple of months later.

Chicago Fire” returns for season 6 on September 28 on NBC. It can also be watched in Australia on FOX 8.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Shelley Duvall' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl back on his bike
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pilou Asbæk shares first picture
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie holds Jenny’s baby
'Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 18-21: Robbo’s whereabouts and identity revealed
'Home and Away' spoilers for Sept 18-21: Robbo’s whereabouts and identity revealed
'Vikings' season 6: Cast member 'excited' about directorial debut
‘Vikings’ season 6: New character cast
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car