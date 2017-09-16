'Chicago Fire' teases 'epic' season 6; first five minutes will answer season 5 cliffhangers

If there is one thing viewers would like to see most about this upcoming season of “Chicago Fire,” it is the answer to last season ender’s cliffhangers. Fortunately, fans no longer have to wait too long because co-creator and executive producer Derek Haas has revealed a lot about that huge cliffhanger.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Chicago Fire” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Haas reveals that he thinks that he has built up Mr. Sprinkles too much and that he is going to be a major disappointment pretty soon. Haas has also been laughing about this new character which he created and has been teasing about Mr. Sprinkles for months already on social media.

Hollywood Life reports that while fans cannot wait to find out who survives in the finale of the previous season. It might be remembered that Severide, Casey, Hermann, Mouch, Kidd and Otis were all stuck in a burning building until it got cut off to give everyone something to wait for until the next season airs. Fortunately, viewers can be relaxed for at least a little bit to know that at least one of these fan favourites will be right back.

When asked to how long it would take before viewers would get to know who survives and who does not, Haas says that fans would get to know the answers within the first five minutes. The upcoming premiere will pick up at the exact point where Gabby was looking at the front doorway that was engulfed in flames. The events will play out very quickly, then they will do a time jump to a couple of months later.

“Chicago Fire” returns for season 6 on September 28 on NBC. It can also be watched in Australia on FOX 8.