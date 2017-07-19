Cassie Sainsbury’s uncle doesn’t want his tax to help pay the accused drug mule’s legal costs

By @chelean on
Cassandra Sainsbury
Cassandra Sainsbury, an Australian, is seen in handcuffs after she was arrested at the international airport in Bogota, Colombia, April 12, 2017. Picture Taken April 12, 2017. Colombian Police/Handout via Reuters

The uncle of Cassandra Sainsbury would not want his taxes to help his niece. The accused Australian drug trafficker has launched an urgent appeal for taxpayer funding to help her legal costs.

Sainsbury launched the appeal on the eve of a new court hearing in Bogota, Colombia. She apparently feared she would not receive a fair trial in the South American county, and therefore she needed the Australian public’s help in funding her legal defence. Orlando Herran, her Bogota-based lawyer, said the team needed urgent assistance from Sainsbury’s home country.

However, her own uncle, Neil Sainsbury, did not believe that Australians should shoulder the cost of the accused cocaine smuggler. He seemed already convinced of Sainsbury’s guilty.

“I don’t understand why (we’d be) funding a drug runner overseas – no way,” he told The Advertiser. “I’m a taxpayer. I would hate to think my dollar is going over there. Australian taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be funding any (drug runners), the Bali Nine, any of them – they get what they deserve.”

Neil was referring to the group of nine Australians convicted of attempting to smuggle heroin from Indonesia in 2005. Ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed 10 years later, while six of them received life sentence and one received 20 years’ sentence.

Sainsbury was arrested on April 13 at Bogota’s El Dorado Airport just as she was about to fly back to Australia. Her suitcase was found with 5.8 kg of cocaine, which she initially denied knowing about.

She previously claimed she bought discounted headphones from a man who acted as her interpreter in the country. The individually wrapped headphones turned out to carry cocaine in them. However, her statement with the NSW Supreme Court claims she had to do what an international drug trafficking syndicate told her to because the syndicate allegedly threatened her life.

Her older sister Khala had launched and since retracted a Fundrazr page in a bid to raise $15,000 for her legal fees. Sainsbury is now hoping Australia would be able to financially assist her defence.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Sainsbury will receive the same Federal Government assistance as other Australians arrested in other countries. He couldn’t help but remind citizens, however, to always obey the laws of the country they are in.

“There are plenty of Australians in strife with law overseas and I just say that everyone should remember that when you are overseas, obey the law of the country you’re in,” he told 5AA on Wednesday. “So as far as Cassie Sainsbury is concerned, she will be provided with consular assistance in the normal way, but I can’t go into any further details about her particular case.”

Read more:
Cassandra Sainsbury worked as a prostitute in Sydney, new investigation claims
Cassandra Sainsbury’s last-minute plane ticket purchase in HK was red flag, US agents tipped off Colombia

Related
Join the Discussion
New jobs coming as Pharma giant AstraZeneca expands in Australia
Best state for business in Australia revealed
Amex lowers fees for small businesses in Australia
Airbnb becomes ‘economic lifeline’ in Australia
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Jobs in America: Trump approves additional 15,000 seasonal worker visas for foreign employees
Turnbull gov't to introduce a bill that will ensure employers are paying workers' super
Turnbull gov't to introduce a bill that will ensure employers are paying workers' super
More Business
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Australia’s junk food problem and lack of traditional food culture worry experts; Over-processed foods displacing nutritious whole foods
Australia’s food industry focusing on profits, not nurturing good health
Antipsychotic drugs use in Australian children a grave issue
More News
NBA franchise Houston Rockets placed for sale by Leslie Alexander
Roger Federer hailed as 'greatest of all time' after Wimbledon 2017 victory
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon final online, preview, start time
Carmelo Anthony trade: Portland Trail Blazers interested in acquiring New York Knicks star
Magic Johnson on D'Angelo Russell trade: 'Not a hard decision'
Magic Johnson on D'Angelo Russell trade: 'Not a hard decision'
Roger Federer tipped as odds-on favourite to win 2017 US Open
Roger Federer tipped as odds-on favourite to win 2017 US Open
More Sports
Shuttle XC60J slim PC specs, price and release details
Females contribute most to Australia’s 'unpaid economy'; Mums held back from getting paid jobs
Cheapest Smart 4K TVs available in Australia
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
Roger John Hussey death: Five fast facts about the 71-year old Australian tourist who died while parasailing in Phuket, Thailand
Five fast facts about Roger Hussey, the 71-year-old Australian tourist who died while parasailing in Thailand
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
'Five Nights at Freddy's' developer Scott Cawthon says he 'does not want to work on the new game anymore,' Steam Community reacts
More Life
Ed Sheeran cameo roles Part 1: 7 times Sheeran appeared in bit roles on TV and film
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Cute little officer video
'Winds of Winter': Plot twists not featured on the show
‘Poldark’ season 3 behind the scenes
'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Lord Capulet and Lord Montague's argument causes violence in 'Hell is Empty and All the Devils Are Here' [VIDEO]
'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 episode 6 'Hell is Empty and All the Devils Are Here' spoilers
Ed Sheeran cameo roles Part 2: Seven times Sheeran appeared in bit roles on TV and film, including a scene with 'Riverdale' star KJ Apa [VIDEOS]
Ed Sheeran cameo roles Part 2: 7 times Sheeran appeared in bit roles on TV and film
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car