Cassandra Sainsbury worked as a prostitute in Sydney, new investigation claims

By @chelean on
Cassandra Sainsbury
Cassandra Sainsbury, an Australian, is seen in handcuffs after she was arrested at the international airport in Bogota, Colombia, April 12, 2017. Picture Taken April 12, 2017. Colombian Police/Handout via Reuters

Cassandra Sainsbury reportedly worked as a prostitute at a brothel in western Sydney months before she was arrested in Colombia. The accused drug mule was apparently called “Claudia” at Club 220 Gentleman’s Club, a brothel in Penrith.

In an investigation, Nine News claims that the 22-year-old personal trainer worked at the brothel for months before she was arrested for carrying 5.8 kg of cocaine in Bogota. A former co-worker said Sainsbury’s profile described her as “19 years old, classy, fun and ready to please.”

Sainsbury was said to be working as a FIFO – fly in, fly out – worker who commuted from Adelaide to Sydney to work. A photo of a woman in red lingerie and whose face was cropped out from the shot was apparently the jailed Adelaide PT. “That one there is Cassandra, 100 percent,” the source said. “I know that outfit. I remember when she showed us, when she bought it. I have seen that photo.”

Sainsbury isn’t the “naïve, sweet little blonde girl” that she wants everyone to think of her as well, the source said. She is apparently a “compulsive liar” who once told her colleagues that her mother had died from MS. Sainsbury’s mother is alive and has even been acting as her champion since she was arrested on April 13.

A receptionist at the club would not confirm if Sainsbury did indeed work there. She only said that the establishment had a high turnover of staff.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury has changed her story since she was arrested. She initially claimed that she did not know that the individually wrapped headphones she bought from a man who acted as her interpreter had cocaine. That was the alibi she and her family had been sticking to ever since.

However, in a statement of claims she lodged with the NSW Supreme Court in a bid to put her into a witness protection program, she claimed she had “fallen victim to an international drug trafficking syndicate.” The syndicate apparently threatened her life and her family’s if she did not do as they said.

Sainsbury was arrested on April 13 at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, just moment before she was due to fly back to Australia. US drug agents allegedly tipped off their Colombian counterparts after an unknown individual bought Sainsbury’s plane ticket in Hong Kong at the last minute. The move was apparently a red flag for authorities.

Read more:
Cassandra Sainsbury’s family reportedly inks exclusive deal with '60 Minutes'
Cassandra Sainsbury’s last-minute plane ticket purchase in HK was red flag, US agents tipped off Colombia

Related
Join the Discussion
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online
Paul George trade: Hawks offered four first-round picks for Pacers superstar at NBA Trade Deadline
2017 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics lose Isaiah Thomas for rest of the postseason
2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series
2017 NBA Playoffs: LeBron James disappears as Celtics claw back into series
Novak Djokovic to be coached by Andre Agassi at 2017 French Open
Novak Djokovic to be coached by Andre Agassi at 2017 French Open
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car