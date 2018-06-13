'Bumblebee' movie: Director brings balance with darkness and light

By @sachintrivedig on
Bumblebee
A poster of "Transformers" spin-off film "Bumblebee." Transformers/ Facebook

A new behind-the-scenes video about “Bumblebee” movie has been released online. The video shows Director Travis Knight’s approach to filmmaking, and how his past experience of making animation movies helped shape his approach.

In the video [see below] Knight talks about creating a balance in the film. There is an artful balance between darkness and light, and intensity and warmth. There is also humour at the heart of the story. The director said that it is exciting to bring this philosophy to the film.

Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura said in the video that Knight’s company that made animation films was very successful. The company focussed on developing cutting edge stop motion pictures. Cast member Hailee Steinfeld (Charlie) feels that the director’s background in animation helped him to see a drawing on a page brought to life while filming.

“One of things I love the most about filmmaking is storytelling. It’s sharing our experiences, sharing our stories with other people. It’s a way of connecting with people,” Knight said.

The director explained that as a child of the 80s he grew up loving those classic Steven Spielberg coming of age tales. He now wants to bring such an experience to a new generation of audiences across the globe with his upcoming movie.

Stenfeld talked about the plot of the movie being set in the past. The “Transformers” spin-off will reveal details about where Bumblebee came from.

The plot is set in 1987, a time when the Transformers are on the run. Bumblebee is broken and scarred, and he will find refuge in a junkyard in a small California town. There he will meet Charlie, who is turning 18, and trying to find her place in the world.

Knight said that the movie will show who Bumblebee is and why people love him. The film will show the Transformer in his original form as a yellow VW Bug.

Credit: Paramount Pictures/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Jake Johnson is the older ‘Spider-Man’ in new film
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ may be a reboot
‘Bumblebee’ movie: New behind-the-scenes video
Ronald Moore explains process of making ‘Outlander’
'Lucifer' season 4 may find a new home at Amazon
Amazon currently discussing reviving ‘Lucifer’ TV series
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
See Sweden’s Princess Leonore adorably rolls around the carpet during sister’s christening
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car