'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse': Jake Johnson teases his role

By @sachintrivedig on
Spider-Man
A poster of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/Facebook

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is an animation film that shows how there are different wall-crawling superheroes in different universes, and some of them come together. The main plot revolves around an older Spider-Man teaching a kid the ropes of being a superhero, and Jake Johnson has leant his voice for this character.

In an interview with Collider, Johnson essentially confirmed that he is in the animation movie. When asked to talk about the “Spider-Man” movie, the actor said that he was going to disappoint the interviewer because he got an email from Sony telling him not to confirm that he is in the film.

“You can’t confirm that you’re in the movie that you’re in?” the interviewer teased Johnson. The actor can’t deny that he’s in the film, he said, and agreed with the interviewer when he said that Sony wants to keep his involvement in the movie under wraps right now.

Johnson was later asked to comment on the trailer of the film. The actor said that he has seen “some stuff” of the film, and he feels good about what he has seen. He added that regardless of whether or not he’s in the film, it is going to be “awesome.”

“I, as a fan of stuff, am really interested what they're all doing with it. And I'm really excited to see how it all comes together,” Johnson said. The actor has been a part of several animated films, and he pointed out that each one is different. However, as a fan of Spider-Man, he feels that the upcoming flick will be “special,” and he will go and see it in the theatres.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has been directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. The film is set to be released on Dec. 26 in Australia.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car