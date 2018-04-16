'Bull' season 2 episode 20 air date and plot

Jason (Michael Weatherly) will take up a case in “Bull” season 2 episode 20 because a friend from his past will enlist his services. The case involves the murder of a man by his wife, who is a victim of domestic abuse.

The TV series will be taking up a very delicate subject in the next episode, and the title has been aptly chosen to be “Justified.” Is a victim of domestic abuse justified in killing a man in order to protect herself?

The prosecution will not pull its punches, as the preview video of the next episode [see below] shows the lawyer on the opposing side arguing the case to be one of cold blooded murder. Jason is with the victim and will fight the case for her, but can he work his magic and win over the jury?

The added dimension to the case is that the woman who is accused of murder is nine weeks pregnant, and she was living in constant fear for her life. Just like most other cases on the show this one is expected to be full of twists and turns till the very end when the jury will pronounce its verdict.

The circumstances of the murder may work in the prosecution’s favour. The murder took place in the middle of the night, which means it was pre-meditated, and the life of the accused wasn’t in imminent danger. The woman used a gun to kill her husband. So, Jason will be on thin ice, from a legal stand point, to argue the case as one of self defence.

The next episode is the penultimate of the season, and is promising to a gripping plot. The prosecution will do everything possible to make Jason lose, while the life of a woman and her unborn child hangs in the balance. The episode will air on the 17th in the US.

Credit: Bull/ Facebook