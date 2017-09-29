'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Amy is offered a deal

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 cast including Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, Terry Crews as Sgt. Terry Jeffords, Andre Braugher as Capt. Ray Holt and Joel McKinnon Miller as Det. Scully, will be in the upcoming episode titled "The Big House Pt.2," which airs in the US on Oct. 3. It will show Jake as a double agent prisoner and Amy being offered a deal by a local mobster, among other things. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler Alert: This update has additional 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen in 'The Big House Pt.2.'

According to a Fox press release, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5, episode 2 will feature Amy getting an offer from a local mobster who claims that he can prove that Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins (Gina Gershon) is guilty. However, Capt. Holt and the rest of his team have another plan that seems more safe than the mobster's offer. Meanwhile, Jake will be a double agent prisoner in this episode. Unfortunately, he and Caleb (Tim Meadows) will be caught between a rock and a hard place when Jake is asked to investigate Romero's (Lou Diamond Phillips) drug smuggling operation by Warden Granville (Toby Huss). 

'The Big House Pt.2' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the other stars that will appear in "The Big House Pt.2" will be Paul Adelstein as Seamus Murphy, David Haley as Ryan, Winston James Francis as Tank, Michelle Gillette as Debbie, Ryan Babcock as Matthews (SkinHead) and Mariano "Big Dawg" Mendoza as a muscle inmate. They will be joined by the rest of the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast members including Melissa Fumero as Det. Amy Santiago, Dirk Blocker as Det. Hitchcock, Stephanie Beatriz as Det. Rosa Diaz and Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' episodes

"The Big House Pt.2" is the show's episode that comes after the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 premiere titled "The Big House Pt. 1," which aired in the US on Tuesday. It was written by Luke Del Tredici and directed by Tristram Shapeero. It showed Rosa and Jake trying to cope up and live their new lives in prison. Jake bonded with his cellmate Caleb and even joined a prison gang led by Romero for protection. Meanwhile, Rosa asked Terry and Holt to do some outrageous favours for her. As for Charles and Amy, they worked hard to try and exonerate their colleagues as soon as possible. 

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs in Australia on Wednesdays at 8 pm on SBS VICELAND. The series also airs on Fox in the US every Tuesdays at 9:30-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "The Big House Pt.2" is "Kicks," which will air on Oct. 10 in the US.

