‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 4, episode 19 spoilers, recap: Captain Holt’s mother needs help on ‘Your Honor’

On “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season 4 episode 19, Captain Holt’s mother (L. Scott Caldwell) comes to the precinct for help when her house is robbed. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) tries to teach an unwilling Gina (Chelsea Peretti) how to change tires on “Your Honor.”

Spoiler alert: This recap contains plot details about season 4 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The fourth season premiered Sept. 20. The series is available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

The captain’s mother, Laverne, is at the precinct to report the burglary that happened at her house. Holt (Andre Braugher) assigns Jake (Andy Samberg) the case, but also tags along during the investigation. They suspect that one of the people at Laverne’s wine club is the culprit since a club member was also victimised a few months back.

Jake and the captain attend the next wine club session undercover. They use different names and addresses when the receptionist asks for their info. The two immediately notice a suspicious-looking man (Kim Estes) who’s frequently looking Laverne’s way.

Jake and Holt introduce themselves to the onlooker, who says his name is George. After a short and awkward convo, George leaves the place. Holt tells his mother about their main suspect, but Laverne confides to Jake that George is innocent and he is, in fact, her lover of two years.

The following day, Jake is forced to tell Holt the truth about George before the captain almost busts his mother’s lover. Holt is shocked and hurt that Laverne didn’t let him know about George. Even after Jake captures the culprits, who turns out to be the wine club’s receptionist and her husband, Holt is still dejected.

Jake urges Holt to talk things out with his mother. Laverne promises to be “15 percent more forthcoming” about her personal details. Holt, for his part, pledges to implement a “12 percent increase in impromptu communication.”

Terry (Terry Crews), meanwhile, revamps the precinct’s break room with the help of Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio). The new clean atmosphere is not well taken by the rest of the squad, though, especially Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller). After the three renovators find the new room to be aesthetically pleasing but non-functional, they restore it to its old form with Hitchcock and Scully’s assistance.

Amy is disappointed to learn that Gina doesn’t know how to change tires. She offers to teach her how to do the job, but Holt’s assistant never looks at Amy while she’s doing the work. Later, Amy slashes a tire of what she thinks is Gina’s car, only to find out it belongs to a fellow officer.

Before she gets to tell the car owner about the accident, Amy finds out that the tire has been replaced. Gina appears and takes credit for the repair, although she admits that she learned to do so by watching a tutorial video. Gina also discloses that she used Amy’s tire for the job, rendering the latter’s car unusable.

