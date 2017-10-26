'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 26-27: Shirley advises Sally

Courtney Hope
Actress and fitness model Courtney Hope joins "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Sally Spectra. thecourtneyhope/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Courtney Hope (Sally), Patrika Darbo (Shirley), John McCook (Eric), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Heather Tom (Katie), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), will be in the spotlight for the soap opera's episodes on Thursday and Friday. They are included in several scenes such as Sheila's continuous plot to win back Eric, Shirley advising Sally about Liam and Wyatt reminding Bill of his loyalty to him.

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about your favourite 'B&B' characters.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' episodes on Thursday and Friday

According to TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows, Thursday's episode of B&B, which will air in the US on CBS and in Australia on Foxtel Arena, will feature Sheila still plotting to break up Eric and Quinn so she can have Eric for herself. However, the said plot with take an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Wyatt will tell Katie that Quinn has already given them her blessing, but Katie won't be easily convinced. As for Eric, he believes that Sheila is still a devious person. 

Shirley advises Sally

On Friday, Sally will get some advice from Shirley about Liam. Plus, Wyatt will remind Bill about his unwavering loyalty to him. Plus, Sheila will plant seeds of doubt in Eric's mind. Meanwhile, Steffy will still be bothered by Liam's continued interest in helping out Sally. 

More 'B&B' spoilers

Halloween won't be a good time for Sally because she'll have a bad experience at this time. As for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), she'll begin to second guess her plan to divorce Bill. 

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

Monday's episode of the long-running American soap featured Bill's surprising move of offering Liam employment. Liam accepted Bill's offer, which made Steffy cry happy tears. Bill also took back the chief executive officer (CEO) position at Spencer Publications from Liam. As for Mateo (Francisco San Martin), he was pressured by Sheila to finish the job that he was hired to do. 

Quinn fired Mateo

On Tuesday, Quinn fired Mateo as she angrily turned the tables on Sheila. However, Mateo took Quinn's side in a situation that almost went out of control. Meanwhile, Liam felt grateful to Steffy for working tirelessly in making sure that he and his father reunite. However, when Steffy requested something from Liam that involved Sally, he declined to approve it. 

Quinn got reprimanded by her own son

Wednesday's episode showed Quinn and Eric working together to give Sheila what she deserves. Quinn also faced off with Sheila, putting Eric in the middle. Plus, Wyatt reprimanded Quinn. As for Pam (Alley Mills), Charlie (Dick Christie) warned her about Sheila.

These episodes come after the exciting scenes that were featured last week including Quinn's fight with Katie about her relationship with Wyatt, Steffy desperately trying to reunite Bill and Liam, and Sheila befriending Pam. It also showed Eric dealing with the aftermath of the whole drama between Katie, Wyatt and Quinn. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" soap opera airs weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena and in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about B&B.

Watch the 'B&B' video below from the show's official Facebook page:

