'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Katie keeps Wyatt a secret

"The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Heather Tom and Katherine Kelly Lang, who play on-screen sisters in the long-running soap, pose for a photo dated Aug. 11, 2016. katherinekellylang/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Heather Tom (Katie), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), John McCook (Eric), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Aaron D Spears (Justin), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Francisco San Martin (Mateo), will be featured in the soap's upcoming episodes from Monday to Friday. The crucial scenes they will be part of include Quinn playing matchmaker to help her son Wyatt find love and Katie deciding to keep her affair with Wyatt a secret from Brooke.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the long-running soap opera that airs on CBS and Foxtel Arena.

'Bold and Beautiful' episodes from Monday to Friday

According to Soaps.sheknows, the passion between Wyatt and Katie will continue to heat up. Meanwhile, Quinn warms up to Mateo's healing hands and Eric is grateful for it. As for Bill, he'll warn Liam that his life is about to go up in flames.

TV Guide also reports that Monday's episode of B&B will show Liam insisting to Sally that their trip to San Francisco is strictly for business purposes only. Meanwhile, Quinn finds out that Mateo can use massage to heal her pain. On Tuesday, Mateo's official title at the Forrester Mansion will change. Sheila makes sure to take advantage of it by plotting to break up Eric's marriage. As for Bill, he'll get mad when he finds out about Liam's expenses at Spencer Publications through Justin.

Katie keeps quiet about Wyatt

On Wednesday, Katie will keep her love life a secret from Brooke when they have a chat about their current relationships. She'll try to distract Brooke by asking her about Ridge and Bill. Meanwhile, Mateo enjoys the perks of being Quinn's masseuse.

Bill lashes out at Liam

Thursday's episode will feature Bill lashing out at Liam about his imploding marriage to Brooke. Plus, Steffy will warn Liam against opposing Bill by reminding him of the possible consequences. On Friday, Quinn will help his son Wyatt find love by playing matchmaker and trying to find him a date. Meanwhile, Ridge will have more insight into why Brooke left Bill. Click here to see some of the scenes this week from the CBS website.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recap

Last week, Eric hired Mateo as the estate manager for the Forrester mansion. Quinn couldn't help but admire him. Plus, Eric found out about Wyatt and Katie's affair. He even inquired how long it has been going on. Sheila also devised a new plan. It includes keeping a close eye on Eric and the rest of the Forresters by taking a job at Il Giardino.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia during weekdays on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on the CBS TV network on weekdays.

