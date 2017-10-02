'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Eric hires Mateo

By @JanSSS8 on
the bold and the beautiful john mccook eric forrester
American actor (Amerikaans acteur) Wikimedia Commons/Robin Kamphuis

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes John McCook (Eric), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Scott Clifton (Liam), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Don Diamont (Bill), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Heather Tom (Katie), Francisco San Martin (Mateo), Courtney Hope (Sally) and  Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), will be featured in the soap's new episodes from Monday to Friday. The important scenes they will appear in include Eric discovering Katie and Wyatt's affair, Eric hiring a new employee named Mateo and Quinn admiring Mateo at the Forrester mansion.

Spoiler alert! This article has 'The Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the American soap opera that airs on Foxtel Arena and CBS.

'B&B' episodes from Monday to Friday

Soaps.sheknows reports that this week, Eric will find out that something has been going on between Katie and Wyatt and he'll ask about it, particularly how long it has been going on. Meanwhile, Bill vowed that Liam will pay for his betrayal and swear that he'll regret he ever did it in the first place. As for Quinn, she'll admire a new employee that Eric has hired at the Forrester Mansion. His name is Mateo. 

'Big Brother’s' Jessica Graf guest stars

On Monday's episode of "B&B,"  Quinn will make sure that Sheila won't get to turn Eric on her side. However, Sheila will take a job at Il Giardino to keep a close eye on Eric and the Forrester family. Meanwhile, Eric will hire Mateo, an estate manager for the Forrester mansion. Watch out for "Big Brother’s" Jessica Graf who will appear as a guest star and will play an Il Giardino hostess.

Katie and Wyatt get busted

On Tuesday, Sheila will devise a new plan. Plus, Wyatt and Katie's affair will be discovered. Wednesday's episode will show Liam offering Sally additional help, which surprises her. As for Bill, he'll warn Ridge to stay away from Brooke. On Thursday, Wyatt will show his support and loyalty for Bill. Elsewhere, Steffy will be upset when she finds out that Liam gave Sally another enticing offer.

Steffy and Bill get closer

Friday's episode will show Wyatt opening up to Katie about what's currently happening with his family. Plus, Bill and Steffy will get closer as they talk about how Liam constantly aids Sally lately. Click here to see some photos of chosen scenes on the official website of CBS. These episodes follow last week's scenes including Wyatt warning Liam about the repercussions of going against their father who is known to alway seek revenge.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia during weekdays. It also airs on weekdays in the US, on the CBS TV network. 

Watch 'Bold and Beautiful' videos below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 2-6 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Oct. 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New characters joining
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ian McDiarmid reportedly back
'American Horror Story' season 7 episode 5 spoilers (Holes): Kai’s Softer Side and Past Revealed
"AHS" airs Tuesdays on FX
'Home and Away' spoilers for Oct 2-5: Brody deals with accusations and more
"Home and Away" airs Monday to Thursday on the Seven Network
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car