'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Eric hires Mateo

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes John McCook (Eric), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Scott Clifton (Liam), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Don Diamont (Bill), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Heather Tom (Katie), Francisco San Martin (Mateo), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), will be featured in the soap's new episodes from Monday to Friday. The important scenes they will appear in include Eric discovering Katie and Wyatt's affair, Eric hiring a new employee named Mateo and Quinn admiring Mateo at the Forrester mansion.

Spoiler alert! This article has 'The Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the American soap opera that airs on Foxtel Arena and CBS.

'B&B' episodes from Monday to Friday

Soaps.sheknows reports that this week, Eric will find out that something has been going on between Katie and Wyatt and he'll ask about it, particularly how long it has been going on. Meanwhile, Bill vowed that Liam will pay for his betrayal and swear that he'll regret he ever did it in the first place. As for Quinn, she'll admire a new employee that Eric has hired at the Forrester Mansion. His name is Mateo.

'Big Brother’s' Jessica Graf guest stars

On Monday's episode of "B&B," Quinn will make sure that Sheila won't get to turn Eric on her side. However, Sheila will take a job at Il Giardino to keep a close eye on Eric and the Forrester family. Meanwhile, Eric will hire Mateo, an estate manager for the Forrester mansion. Watch out for "Big Brother’s" Jessica Graf who will appear as a guest star and will play an Il Giardino hostess.

Katie and Wyatt get busted

On Tuesday, Sheila will devise a new plan. Plus, Wyatt and Katie's affair will be discovered. Wednesday's episode will show Liam offering Sally additional help, which surprises her. As for Bill, he'll warn Ridge to stay away from Brooke. On Thursday, Wyatt will show his support and loyalty for Bill. Elsewhere, Steffy will be upset when she finds out that Liam gave Sally another enticing offer.

Steffy and Bill get closer

Friday's episode will show Wyatt opening up to Katie about what's currently happening with his family. Plus, Bill and Steffy will get closer as they talk about how Liam constantly aids Sally lately. Click here to see some photos of chosen scenes on the official website of CBS. These episodes follow last week's scenes including Wyatt warning Liam about the repercussions of going against their father who is known to alway seek revenge.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia during weekdays. It also airs on weekdays in the US, on the CBS TV network.

Watch 'Bold and Beautiful' videos below: