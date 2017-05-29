'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for May 29 - June 2: Saul wants a partnership with Sally; Kate threatens Quinn

Original air date on CBS: Weekdays
By @nessdoctor on
A lot of drama is coming for the Forresters and Spectras for this week on “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B&B). Vicious threats, growing fears, paralyzed relationships and so much more can be expected in the next few days.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Monday, May 29, Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) will get another chance to be with his family. Saul Feinberg (Alex Wyse) will want a partnership with Sally Spectra (Coutney Hope).

A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that Sally will have to handle Saul’s jealousy. He is not very happy about Sally’s relationship with Thomas. Saul will hope the he can convince Sally to look for a more qualified business partner. Spoilers say that Saul will pitch himself an alternative. Sally will not totally agree with the idea, but she will do what she can to break the news gently. Thomas will later realise that there is still some tension between her sister and Sally, so there are still trust issues that have to be dealt with.

On Tuesday, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will issue a threat to Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Thomas will try to get Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) and Sally’s relationship back on track.

Katie will get enraged as well , writes Celeb Dirty Laundry. She has some leverage at Forrester Creations as of now. Since she know s Ridge and Quinn’s secret, she thinks she can do anything she wishes. Things will not go to well between her and Quinn. Katie will let go of some threats, but Ridge will not back down too easy. He will do what he can to calm down Katie and to keep the secret safe. Quinn will worry about Katie’s inability to keep her mouth shut, but Ridge will believe that he can ensure Katie’s keep silent.

On Wednesday, Ridge will try to reassure Quinn. Thomas sits as the new boss of Spectra Fashions.

On Thursday, Katie will wonder about what really is happening back at the Forrester mansion. Eric will try to intervene with Thomas.

On Friday, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sally will square off. Words start to spread about Thomas’ new position.

The Bold and the Beautiful” airs every weekday on CBS at 1:30 p.m. and on POP at 6:30 p.m. It also airs every weekday at 7:30 a.m. on the TEN Channel in Australia

