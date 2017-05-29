'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for May 29 - June 2: Nicole and Brady return to Salem; John lashes out at Chloe; Steve investigates a new threat

This will be one exciting week of secrets, lies and family issues. “Days of Our Lives” (DOOL) will not air on Monday May 29 as it will be pre-empted in honour of Memorial Day, but there will surely be a lot that will go on in this week.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Days of Our Lives” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Tuesday , May 30, Nicole Walker (Ariane Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will return to Salem disguised. A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will explode over Justin Kiriakis’ (Wally Kurth) updates. Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will be backing up Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) as the new CEO of Titan and this means that Deimos will be on his way out. This also means that Deimos will no longer be allowed to stay at the mansion of to use any of Titan’s financial resources.

Deimos will be devastated. W hile he fumes, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will lash out at Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjor lin). Fans know that Chloe had f orced Nicole to go on the run. That means that Brady had to pitch in. He cares about Nicole , too , and did not want to let her handle all of that alone.

On Wednesday, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will investigate another new threat against his sister. On Thursday, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will have a picnic on the island and get unsettled by what they discover. Chad will get caught up in his lies. Nicole will get taken into police custody.

A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that JJ and Lani will make a stunning discovery. They will find something on the island which will make them uneasy. In the meantime, Chad and Gabi will grow closer to each other. Things will heat up as they start to kiss.

On Friday, Soaps She Knows says that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Telfer (Xander Cook) will get an argument over Sonny’s obsession with Titan. Elsewhere, Deimos will not get Nicole away and will come up with a scheme to rescue her, whether or not he is hiding something will be revealed. Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is in over his head. Victor will appoint Sonny as CEO of Titan. There will be a plane crash. Everyone will say goodbye to Brady.

“Days of Our Lives” airs on NBC every Monday to Thursday on NBC in the United States. It also airs every weekday at 12:45 p.m. on Arena in Australia.