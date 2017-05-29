'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for May 29 - June 2: Nicole and Brady return to Salem; John lashes out at Chloe; Steve investigates a new threat

Original air date on NBC: Monday to Friday
By @nessdoctor on
Days of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" official cover photo Facebook/DaysOfOurLives

This will be one exciting week of secrets, lies and family issues. “Days of Our Lives” (DOOL) will not air on Monday May 29 as it will be pre-empted in honour of Memorial Day, but there will surely be a lot that will go on in this week.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Days of Our Lives” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Tuesday , May 30, Nicole Walker (Ariane Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will return to Salem disguised. A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will explode over Justin Kiriakis’ (Wally Kurth) updates. Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will be backing up Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) as the new CEO of Titan and this means that Deimos will be on his way out. This also means that Deimos will no longer be allowed to stay at the mansion of to use any of Titan’s financial resources.

Deimos will be devastated. W hile he fumes, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will lash out at Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjor lin). Fans know that Chloe had f orced Nicole to go on the run. That means that Brady had to pitch in. He cares about Nicole , too , and did not want to let her handle all of that alone.

On Wednesday, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will investigate another new threat against his sister. On Thursday, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will have a picnic on the island and get unsettled by what they discover. Chad will get caught up in his lies. Nicole will get taken into police custody.

A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that JJ and Lani will make a stunning discovery. They will find something on the island which will make them uneasy. In the meantime, Chad and Gabi will grow closer to each other. Things will heat up as they start to kiss.

On Friday, Soaps She Knows says that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Telfer (Xander Cook) will get an argument over Sonny’s obsession with Titan. Elsewhere, Deimos will not get Nicole away and will come up with a scheme to rescue her, whether or not he is hiding something will be revealed. Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is in over his head. Victor will appoint Sonny as CEO of Titan. There will be a plane crash. Everyone will say goodbye to Brady.

Days of Our Lives” airs on NBC every Monday to Thursday on NBC in the United States. It also airs every weekday at 12:45 p.m. on Arena in Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Petra Kvitova wins comeback match after being stabbed
Michael Vick looking to end NFL career on high note with one-day and last appearance in Atlanta
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United, says agent
F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula One online
2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round
2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round
WWE news: Bray Wyatt vs Matt Hardy is a disturbing match which could be happening soon
Bray Wyatt sends feelers to Matt Hardy, WWE match possibly happening
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car