'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2

By @JanSSS8 on
The Amazing Raceseason 30 winners Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson
"The Amazing Race" season 30 winners Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson pose for a photo during their "The Bold and the Beautiful" guest appearance. thejessicagraf/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Heather Tom (Katie), Don Diamont (Bill), Courtney Hope (Sally), Annika Noelle (Hope), Scott Clifton (Liam), Rena Sofer (Quinn), John McCook (Eric), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), will be part of the episodes of B&B this week. It includes Wyatt and Katie's reunion, as well as Bill firing a long-time employee in his company. Plus, watch out for former "Big Brother" season 19 stars and current "The Amazing Race 30" winners Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, who will appear this week on the CBS soap. 

Spoiler alert! This article has more 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the upcoming B&B episodes this week.

According to CBS and TV Guide, on Monday's episode, Wyatt and Katie will relish their reunion. However, they also need to face another obstacle in the form of Bill. Meanwhile, Sally will make a surprising and bold move against Bill and Sky.

Bill is furious at Wyatt and Katie

On Tuesday, Bill will threaten Katie and Wyatt's future when he finds out about their relationship. As for Hope, she wants to do good through her Hope for the Future line. Liam will offer to help her realise that dream. Also, watch out for Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, the winners of the recently concluded "The Amazing Race 30." The real-life couple who met on "Big Brother" season 19, will portray the characters of Jody and Patron and they will appear on the soap's episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Sheila sees Bill and Ridge's tense moment

Wednesday's episode will show Sheila observing Ridge and Bill who will have a tense situation at Il Giardino. Plus, Eric will find out about Steffy and Bill's affair. Unfortunately, he will have a negative physical reaction to the news, which will make Quinn worry. On Thursday, Steffy will get jealous of Hope when Liam visits her at the Forrester mansion. As for Quinn, she will try to protect Wyatt against Bill and her dark side will resurface.

Friday's episode of the long-running CBS soap opera will feature Bill firing an old employee and taking legal action against his family. He will also argue with an ex. Meanwhile, Steffy will talk to Ridge and tell him her fears about Liam and Hope. Click here to see some photos from the official website of CBS. 

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps of past episodes

The previous week showed Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) making a move on Katie and kissing her. Hope and Liam also caught up with each other's lives. Meanwhile, Katie and Wyatt realised that they really have strong feelings for each other and don't want to end things between them. As for Sally, she confronted Bill at Spencer Publications about not fulfilling Liam's promise. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It airs weekdays on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers and updates featuring the Spencers, the Forresters and other interesting "Bold and the Beautiful" characters. 

