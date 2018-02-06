'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Brooke marries Ridge

By @JanSSS8 on
Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye
"The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye pose for a photo dated Nov. 15, 2013. katherinekellylang/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), Heather Tom (Katie),  Courtney Hope (Sally), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Annika Noelle (Hope), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Karla Mosley (Maya), will be featured in the episodes of B&B this week. They will be part of several important storylines including Brooke and Ridge's wedding and Liam and Wyatt's conversations about Katie and Steffy.  

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more about the new episodes of B&B this week.

TV guide and Soaps.sheknows report that on Tuesday, Ridge and Brooke will prepare for their upcoming wedding. The couple will also reminisce their romantic journey. As for Katie, she will tell Wyatt that she prefers to go to Brooke and Ridge's wedding solo. However, Wyatt will be concerned about this.

Brooke and Ridge's wedding begins

Wednesday's episode will show Steffy inviting Liam to join her when she attends Ridge and Brooke's nuptials. However, Liam will be torn about accepting her invitation because of complicated things in the past. As for Ridge and Brooke, their wedding at the mansion will begin and they will be surrounded by their loved ones. 

Ridge and Brooke get married at the mansion

On Thursday, Liam will talk to Wyatt about his real feelings for Steffy. They will also discuss forgiveness. Meanwhile, Brooke and Ridge will say their heartfelt vows to one another. Friday's episode will feature Liam giving Wyatt some brotherly advice after he learns of his relationship with Katie. Speaking of Katie, she and Thorne will bond during the reception. Plus, Carter, who will perform the wedding ceremony, will share a special moment with Maya. Click here to see some of the pictures from CBS.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps 

On Monday, Thorne offered a proposition to Katie as they worked together on Brooke and Ridge's wedding. Meanwhile, Brooke asked Hope about Liam and she gave a surprising answer. Last week, Ridge and Thorne bonded when the former asked the latter to be his best man. As for Quinn, she felt happy for Ridge and Brooke and gave them a generous offer. Plus, Wyatt and Hope ran into each other at Forrester Creations, which was unexpected and awkward for them.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia from Monday to Friday on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on CBS on weekdays. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers featuring your favourite characters from Los Angeles, California.

Watch 'The Bold and the Beautiful' video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade Deadline: Cavs could give up Brooklyn pick for Kemba Walker
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Katheryn Winnick shares picture
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 6-9 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie meets the natives
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 5-9
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Jordan works with Curtis [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Feb. 6-9 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Jon Snow heading to familiar city
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kit Harington in surprising location
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car