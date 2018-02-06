'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Brooke marries Ridge

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), Heather Tom (Katie), Courtney Hope (Sally), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Annika Noelle (Hope), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Karla Mosley (Maya), will be featured in the episodes of B&B this week. They will be part of several important storylines including Brooke and Ridge's wedding and Liam and Wyatt's conversations about Katie and Steffy.

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more about the new episodes of B&B this week.

TV guide and Soaps.sheknows report that on Tuesday, Ridge and Brooke will prepare for their upcoming wedding. The couple will also reminisce their romantic journey. As for Katie, she will tell Wyatt that she prefers to go to Brooke and Ridge's wedding solo. However, Wyatt will be concerned about this.

Brooke and Ridge's wedding begins

Wednesday's episode will show Steffy inviting Liam to join her when she attends Ridge and Brooke's nuptials. However, Liam will be torn about accepting her invitation because of complicated things in the past. As for Ridge and Brooke, their wedding at the mansion will begin and they will be surrounded by their loved ones.

Ridge and Brooke get married at the mansion

On Thursday, Liam will talk to Wyatt about his real feelings for Steffy. They will also discuss forgiveness. Meanwhile, Brooke and Ridge will say their heartfelt vows to one another. Friday's episode will feature Liam giving Wyatt some brotherly advice after he learns of his relationship with Katie. Speaking of Katie, she and Thorne will bond during the reception. Plus, Carter, who will perform the wedding ceremony, will share a special moment with Maya. Click here to see some of the pictures from CBS.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

On Monday, Thorne offered a proposition to Katie as they worked together on Brooke and Ridge's wedding. Meanwhile, Brooke asked Hope about Liam and she gave a surprising answer. Last week, Ridge and Thorne bonded when the former asked the latter to be his best man. As for Quinn, she felt happy for Ridge and Brooke and gave them a generous offer. Plus, Wyatt and Hope ran into each other at Forrester Creations, which was unexpected and awkward for them.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia from Monday to Friday on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on CBS on weekdays. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers featuring your favourite characters from Los Angeles, California.

Watch 'The Bold and the Beautiful' video below: