'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 12-16: Hope comforts Liam

"The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton pose for the camera on the set of the long-running US soap. Noelle is the new Hope Logan while Clifton portrays her ex Liam Spencer. annikanoelle/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast members, including Annika Noelle (Hope), Scott Clifton (Liam), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Heather Tom (Katie), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Karla Mosley (Maya) and Jacob Young (Rick), will be featured in the new B&B episodes from Monday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Liam being comforted by Hope and Wyatt breaking up with Katie.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that on Monday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Wyatt will surprise Katie when he tells her he wants to call it quits. This decision was brought about by the stolen kiss he saw as well as his mixed feelings. Meanwhile, Brooke and Ridge will bask in their honeymoon bliss. They'll also wonder about Steph and what she'd think about their wedding.

Hope talks to Steffy about Liam

Tuesday's episode will show Thorne flirting with Katie. He'll also accidentally grab her phone instead of his own. As for Hope, she'll talk to Steffy about their past and present relationships with Liam. Steffy will be caught off guard by her frankness.

B&B couples celebrate Valentine's Day 2018

On Wednesday, Hope will tell Steffy about her true feelings for Liam. In turn, Steffy will demand answers from Hope. Elsewhere, Liam will receive a gift from Steffy. He'll also be comforted by Hope. As for Ridge and Brooke, they will celebrate Valentine's Day as a newly married couple. Meanwhile, Rick and Maya will spend time heating things up at the steam room.

Thorne makes a move on Katie

Thursday's episode will show Thorne finding out that Katie's mystery man is Wyatt. He'll make a move to make sure he has a future with her. Plus, Hope will request something selfless from Liam and it involves Steffy. On Friday, Thorne will confess to Katie that he knows she's seeing Wyatt. As for Steffy and Liam, they will go to their first ultrasound appointment with Dr Phillips (Robin Givens).

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps of last week's episodes

The previous week showed Brooke and Ridge's wedding at the Forrester mansion. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) performed the wedding ceremony. He also shared a special moment with Maya. Meanwhile, Liam talked with Wyatt about his true feelings for Steffy. Liam also gave Wyatt some advice regarding his relationship with Katie. As for Katie, she bonded with Thorne during the wedding reception.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air weekdays on Australia's Foxtel Arena. In the US, it airs on CBS from Monday to Friday. Stay tuned for more updates and B&B spoilers in the next few days.

