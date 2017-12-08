‘The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 8: Quinn reveals something

Cast member Rena Sofer poses at the wrap party for season one of her NBC television series 'Heroes' in Hollywood California April 17, 2007. Sofer plays the character Quinn Fuller in the CBS soap "The Bold and the Beautiful."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Scott Clifton (Liam), Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Don Diamont (Bill) and Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), will be featured on the US soap opera's episode on Friday. It will show Quinn accidentally something to Liam about the night when he and Steffy argued.

TV Guide reports that Quinn will inadvertently tell Liam a small detail about the night of his argument with Steffy. She'll reveal that Steffy stayed at the guesthouse. Meanwhile, Thorne will confront Ridge about betraying Brooke. Soaps.sheknows also reports that Thorne will appeal to Brooke. Plus, Sheila will also have an important conversation with Liam. Meanwhile Bill will give Steffy a pep talk. As for Quinn, she fears that her actions will greatly affect an already fragile situation. She hopes that wouldn't be the case.

Additional B&B spoilers

Eric (John McCook) will feel caught between Ridge and Thorne. Meanwhile, Thorne will make a pitch to Eric. He'll also challenge Ridge's authority at Forrester Creations. As for Brooke, she'll try to patch things up between Thorne and Ridge.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2017 recaps from Monday to Thursday

B&B's episode on Monday showed Ridge getting blindsided about Thorne's living arrangement. As for Steffy, she made a pact with Bill. She is determined to save her marriage to Liam. On Tuesday, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Quinn talked about the differences between Ridge and Thorne. As for Thorne, he revealed his latest endeavour to Brooke and Eric, which dismayed Ridge.

Wednesday's episode featured Liam constantly asking for Steffy's forgiveness, which made her anxious. Meanwhile, Sheila saw Thorne at Il Giardino and took advantage of the situation. On Thursday, Ridge surprised Brooke and Eric told Quinn about the Forrester men's past involvement with Brooke.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes regularly air on Foxtel Arena during weekdays in Australia. It airs on CBS in the US, also on weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates on B&B spoilers in the next few days.