'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 16-17 spoilers: Wyatt role-plays with Katie

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Heather Tom (Katie), Scott Clifton (Liam), Courtney Hope (Sally), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) John McCook (Eric) and Don Diamont (Bill), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of B&B on Thursday and Friday. They will be part of the several scenes such as Katie and Wyatt's experiment in role-playing and Liam's surprise gift for Steffy.

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about it.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows reports that on Thursday's episode of the CBS soap, Steffy will do something that will allow her to be more forgiving towards Liam's indiscretion. Meanwhile, Eric and Quinn will experience something scary. They will believe that Sheila has come back because of it. Plus, Eric will promise that he and Quinn won't break up.

Katie and Wyatt try role-playing

On Friday, Wyatt and Katie will try some role-playing in the bedroom. Meanwhile, Liam will give Steffy a surprise that will help strengthen their marriage after the huge fight they had. As for Sally, she'll have a fantasy about a life with Liam.

More B&B spoilers

Bill will comfort Steffy after Liam confesses that he and Sally kissed. This will lead to the two of them making love.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' recaps

Monday's episode of the US soap opera showed Sally's confession to Coco about Liam buying the Spectra building and giving it to her as a gift. Meanwhile, Bill informed Wyatt that Steffy attempted to reunite the family. However, Wyatt thinks it's not the right time to do so.

Coco encourages Sally

On Tuesday, Coco pointed out to Sally that there's still hope despite her misfortunes. As for Liam, he realised his mistakes after some soul-searching. Wednesday's episode featured Bill giving Steffy a shoulder to cry on. Plus, Wyatt reminded Liam of the consequences of siding with Sally instead of Bill.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on weekdays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. It also airs daily on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers in the next few days.