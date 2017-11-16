'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 16-17 spoilers: Wyatt role-plays with Katie

By @JanSSS8 on
Heather Tom
Actress Heather Tom gives a glimpse of "The Bold And The Beautiful" set. bbheathertom/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Heather Tom (Katie), Scott Clifton (Liam), Courtney Hope (Sally), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) John McCook (Eric) and Don Diamont (Bill), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of B&B on Thursday and Friday. They will be part of the several scenes such as Katie and Wyatt's experiment in role-playing and Liam's surprise gift for Steffy.

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about it.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows reports that on Thursday's episode of the CBS soap, Steffy will do something that will allow her to be more forgiving towards Liam's indiscretion. Meanwhile, Eric and Quinn will experience something scary. They will believe that Sheila has come back because of it. Plus, Eric will promise that he and Quinn won't break up.

Katie and Wyatt try role-playing

On Friday, Wyatt and Katie will try some role-playing in the bedroom. Meanwhile, Liam will give Steffy a surprise that will help strengthen their marriage after the huge fight they had. As for Sally, she'll have a fantasy about a life with Liam.

More B&B spoilers

Bill will comfort Steffy after Liam confesses that he and Sally kissed. This will lead to the two of them making love. 

'The Bold and the Beautiful' recaps

Monday's episode of the US soap opera showed Sally's confession to Coco about Liam buying the Spectra building and giving it to her as a gift. Meanwhile, Bill informed Wyatt that Steffy attempted to reunite the family. However, Wyatt thinks it's not the right time to do so.

Coco encourages Sally 

On Tuesday, Coco pointed out to Sally that there's still hope despite her misfortunes. As for Liam, he realised his mistakes after some soul-searching. Wednesday's episode featured Bill giving Steffy a shoulder to cry on. Plus, Wyatt reminded Liam of the consequences of siding with Sally instead of Bill.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on weekdays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. It also airs daily on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers in the next few days.

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel
NBA Trade News: Mavs could explore offers for Nerlens Noel
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Two hour marathon
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 16-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3: Why Jamie wasn’t called Alexander on ship
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': More details about casino city from book
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: New poster teases Ahch-To duel
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 10 air date and plot
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 10: The journey back home
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car