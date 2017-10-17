'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 17-20: Quinn fights Katie

Heather Tom and Rena Sofer
"The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Heather Tom and Rena Sofer pose for a selfie with a photo of their co-star Katherine Kelly Lang. bbheathertom/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Rena Sofer (Quinn), Heather Tom (Katie), Alley Mills (Pam), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), John McCook (Eric), Scott Clifton (Liam), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Aaron D. Spears (Justin), Don Diamont (Bill) and Francisco San Martin (Mateo), will be part of the major plotlines of the soap opera this week. Some of the dramatic scenes that they will be part of include Quinn reacting negatively to Wyatt and Katie's affair, Liam warning Justin about loyalty and Steffy trying to reconcile Liam and Bill. 

Spoiler alert! This article has 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about the American soap that airs on Foxtel Arena in Australia and CBS in the US.

'Bold and Beautiful' episodes from Tuesday to Friday

TV Guide reports that on Tuesday's episode of B&B, Eric will deal with Quinn's behaviour towards Katie, which was brought about by her discovery of Wyatt and Katie's affair. Soaps.sheknows also reports that Quinn will confront Eric and Katie about the affair. Meanwhile, Sheila will befriend Pam because she thinks that she'll be an asset in the future.

Ridge and Liam ask questions

On Wednesday, Liam and Ridge will question each other. However, they won't be satisfied with the answers that they'll get. As for Steffy, she'll make Bill think about owning some guilt regarding his current situation with Liam. Thursday's episode will feature Liam warning Justin about the consequences of not being loyal to him. As for Bill, he'll hire a tech wiz named Ken ("Seinfeld" actor Danny Woodburn) to hack into Spencer's computer. Bill wants to get the incriminating recording of him wherein he admits to being responsible for the Spectra fire. Plus, Steffy will make a deal with Bill which involves mediating between him and Liam.

Justin comes through for Bill

On Friday, Justin's efforts will pay off and Bill will congratulate him for it. It involves retrieving the right information at the right time. Meanwhile, Steffy attempts to get Liam and Bill to reconcile and put the past behind them. As for Mateo, he will make an inappropriate move with Quinn. Plus, Steffy will begin to doubt Liam's loyalty.

'Bold and Beautiful' recaps

On Monday's episode of B&B, Quinn declared war on Katie and threatened to tear her apart after she found out that she has been seeing Wyatt behind her back. As for Brooke, she talked to Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young) about divorcing Bill. Last week, Katie tried to keep mum about her relationship with Wyatt. Quinn, who was oblivious to their affair, even tried to set Wyatt up with someone else. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on Foxtel Arena on weekdays in Australia. The long-running soap also airs during weekdays on the CBST TV network in the US.

