'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 10: Katie helps Wyatt

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Heather Tom (Katie), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), will be featured heavily for the US soap's episode on Friday. They will be part of several scenes including Katie trying to make a selfless move to help Wyatt and Steffy vowing to reunite Liam and Bill.

Spoiler alert! This article has more 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers. Read on to learn more about it.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide reports that Friday's episode of B&B which airs in the US on CBS and in Australia on Foxtel Arena, will feature Katie making a selfless offer in order to help Wyatt and his relationship with Bill. Meanwhile, Wyatt will wonder if someone else thinks that what he's currently doing are worth it. As for Steffy, she'll vow to reunite Liam and Bill's strained relationship. Steffy is also aware of what to expect from Liam because she's confident in his loyalty. Plus, Liam wants to talk to Steffy about what happened between him and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Additional 'B&B' spoilers

Aside from the scenes mentioned above, watch out for Wyatt's conversation with Liam regarding his warnings about siding with Sally. Meanwhile, Shirley (Patrika Darbo) will give Sally some important advice. Plus, Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) will assure Sally that something good will happen soon despite the troubles she's encountered in the past.

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps of this week's episodes

On Monday, Sally and Liam kissed each other while they are trapped in the building. Bill was terrified when he found out that Liam and Sally were still inside the building when he set off the explosives. Thankfully, the firefighters (Ryan Stroud and Franco Barberis) arrived on the scene to rescue the two. As for Wyatt, he felt concerned about Bill discovering his new relationship with Katie. Wyatt had a heart-to-heart talk with Katie about it.

Bill rescues Liam

Tuesday's episode of B&B featured Bill and Steffy risking their lives to save Sally and Liam. Bill ultimately freed Liam from the building that he was trapped in. Meanwhile, Shirley, Coco, Saul and Darlita (Danube Hermosillo) watched on as their old building crumbled, along with their dreams. As for Wyatt and Justin (Aaron D. Spears), they did their best to do some damage control. A doctor and a nurse (Innis Casey and Michelle McGinty) were also called after the demolition to attend to the survivors.

Brooke is furious at Bill

On Wednesday, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wondered about Bill's impatience. She also confronted Bill after putting his son's life in danger for the sake of a skyscraper. Plus, Steffy asked Liam to talk about the events that recently happened. Steffy couldn't help but question Liam's loyalty to her and their marriage.

Liam visits Sally

Thursday's episode showed Wyatt pledging his unwavering allegiance to Bill. Plus, Liam visited Sally and they talked about their experience when the Spectra building collapsed and they were still in it. Sally also asked Liam not to tell anyone about their kiss. Unfortunately, Steffy wants Liam to cut ties with Sally.

These dramatic twists and turns come after the episodes that were featured last week, which include Bill's offer of employment for Liam and Brooke having second thoughts about divorcing Bill. Aside from this, Steffy continued to be bothered by Liam's interest in helping out Sally.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia on weekdays on Foxtel Arena and on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more B&B spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.