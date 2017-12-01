'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 1: Steffy rejects Bill

By @JanSSS8 on
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
Cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam), Danube Hermosillo (Darlita) and Courtney Hope (Sally), will be heavily featured on the soap's episode on Friday. They will be included in various scenes such as Steffy's rejection of Bill's proposition and Sally talking to Liam about his marriage.

Spoiler alert! This article has more 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn more about it.

According to TV Guide, Sally will have a conversation with Liam about his marriage to Steffy. Meanwhile, Bill will have a proposition for Steffy. However, she will reject his offer because she wants to honour her commitment to Liam and their marriage. Soaps.sheknows also reports that Darlita and Sally will air out their strong opinions. As for Bill, he wants to keep Liam out of the loop.

Additional B&B spoilers

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is preparing to take over at Forrester Creations. He also has his own design line which he plans to launch soon. Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will invite Thorne to stay at her house. They will have a conversation about why Brooke would go back to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Plus, Thorne will inform Eric (John McCook) and Ridge about his true intentions. Elsewhere, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will find a new pawn to use for her plans.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' 2017 recaps of Monday to Thursday’s episodes

Monday's episode B&B showed Thorne returning from Paris to Los Angeles. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) also confronted Bill about the changes in their family dynamic. Tuesday's episode featured Thorne telling Brooke about why he stayed away for so long. Plus, Liam felt happy and relieved that he is now in a good place with both Bill and Steffy. However, he's still in the dark about their secret

Bill warns Steffy about their secret

On Wednesday, Sheila apologised to Eric, who was caught unaware. He was also surprised to see that she's still working at Il Giardino. Plus, Thorne informed Brooke about what he has been up to while he was in Paris. On Thursday, Sally visited Liam to check on their situation. As for Steffy, Bill warned her that they will pay a huge price if their secret dalliance is revealed. Click here to see some of the scenes mentioned above which were posted on the CBS website.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air during weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also airs weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates on B&B spoilers in the coming weeks.

