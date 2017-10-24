Blueprint for NSW roads: Driverless freight trucks, 'complete change' in crash rates

Sydney Traffic
Morning rush hour traffic crawls along a freeway in western Sydney December 15, 2008. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

The state government is exploring new technology to make driverless cars common in New South Wales roads. It is part of a blueprint for regional transport over the next four decades.

Tech driven services with better regional connections could be the future of the NSW Transport system, with a new draft 40-year blueprint. Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the plan would be a big change in terms of safety. The regional transport plan was recently unveiled at Ballina on the north coast.

"What we will see I believe over the next 15 to 20 years is a move from semi-autonomous vehicle functions in cars and trucks today, to one which will become fully autonomous,” Constance said, according to ABC News. He also stated that the government is working to ensure that with the advent of autonomous vehicles, it looks at what's required in an infrastructure sense.

As a result of automation, a "complete change" in fatality and crash rates could be expected. The minister said there will be changes in the nature of logistics and supply management in the trucking industry as well.

Across metropolitan areas, freight movements are expected to double by 25 percent in the bush by 2056. A technology being investigated is what is referred to as "freight platooning.” This would allow four trucks in a row to platoon along a road, electronically coupled.

The system is believed to be more efficient, which means fuel savings. Also, the trucks are able to wirelessly communicate with other vehicles.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey wants autonomous vehicle trials to be performed in regional New South Wales, which she believes is the area weaker in road safety statistics. Pavey added that the state has introduced legislation so it could be ready for this change. She said they don't want to make it complicated if anybody wants to come in and bring autonomous vehicle technology that can result to safer roads.

"It's contrary to our own instincts to think it would be safe without a driver behind the wheel but we must remember that 94 per cent of all accidents involve human error and if we can harness the latest technology, we can actually save lives and drive the road toll down,” Pavey said. Regional communities can get the chance to express their thoughts on the draft regional transport plan until December 3.

New York Post/YouTube

