Viral video shows NSW road rage driver hitting himself with own car

A Sydney driver had hit himself with his own vehicle during a bizarre road rage incident. A dash cam video of the driving fail has been posted online to the amusement of social media users, who called the footage hilarious.

The video, shot on Sep. 7 in Malabar, was shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook on Monday morning. It already has over 267,000 views as of the time of writing.

It shows the driver stopping his Honda abruptly after the dash cam owner, who is driving behind, honked his horn. The driver opens his door and gets out of his car. However, he forgot to put his car in park. And so when he begins walking toward the vehicle behind him, his car begins rolling backward and he is hit by his driver’s side door.

The Honda continues rolling backward, hitting the car behind as well. The man, meanwhile, is seen dramatically knocked down by the door, with his feet briefly up in the air. He is able to get back up, albeit with one shoe missing, walking to the car behind him to berate the people in the vehicle. Another man gets out from the passenger seat to help him up.

“You caused that,” he yells at the couple in the car. The dash cam owner tells him that his car is still in reverse. After the second driver’s several attempts to tell the man to put his car in park, the man goes back to his seat and drives away without closing the door.

“Malabar, NSW. I was waiting for my insurance claim to go through in case the guy disputed. And before anyone asks why I didn’t just go around, it’s double lines around a blind corner…” the caption on the video reads.

Commenters on the Facebook page called the video hilarious. One said it was the “funniest dash cam video” he has seen, while another one said they laughed upon seeing his legs sticking up in the air.

As another commenter noted, it’s questionable move for the driver to get out of his vehicle in the first place. He appeared to have been blocking the road for no reason. It didn’t look like he wanted to park as well.

What happened next after the video ended is unknown. There is no update from the video poster.