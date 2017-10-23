Viral video shows NSW road rage driver hitting himself with own car

By @chelean on
Screenshot of the road rage incident (Dash Cam Owners Australia)
Screenshot of the road rage incident (Dash Cam Owners Australia) DashCamOwnersAustralia/Facebook

A Sydney driver had hit himself with his own vehicle during a bizarre road rage incident. A dash cam video of the driving fail has been posted online to the amusement of social media users, who called the footage hilarious.

The video, shot on Sep. 7 in Malabar, was shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook on Monday morning. It already has over 267,000 views as of the time of writing.

It shows the driver stopping his Honda abruptly after the dash cam owner, who is driving behind, honked his horn. The driver opens his door and gets out of his car. However, he forgot to put his car in park. And so when he begins walking toward the vehicle behind him, his car begins rolling backward and he is hit by his driver’s side door.

The Honda continues rolling backward, hitting the car behind as well. The man, meanwhile, is seen dramatically knocked down by the door, with his feet briefly up in the air. He is able to get back up, albeit with one shoe missing, walking to the car behind him to berate the people in the vehicle. Another man gets out from the passenger seat to help him up.

“You caused that,” he yells at the couple in the car. The dash cam owner tells him that his car is still in reverse. After the second driver’s several attempts to tell the man to put his car in park, the man goes back to his seat and drives away without closing the door.

“Malabar, NSW. I was waiting for my insurance claim to go through in case the guy disputed. And before anyone asks why I didn’t just go around, it’s double lines around a blind corner…” the caption on the video reads.

Commenters on the Facebook page called the video hilarious. One said it was the “funniest dash cam video” he has seen, while another one said they laughed upon seeing his legs sticking up in the air.

As another commenter noted, it’s questionable move for the driver to get out of his vehicle in the first place. He appeared to have been blocking the road for no reason. It didn’t look like he wanted to park as well.

What happened next after the video ended is unknown. There is no update from the video poster.

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Nike panicking about LeBron James' wardrobe malfunction, new jerseys
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson loves the theories
‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill announced as Thirteen’s companions
'General Hospital' Oct. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures reveal Winterfell modification
'Vikings' season 5 spoilers: Bishop Heahmund joins war early
‘Vikings’ season 5: New pictures surface online
English-subbed trailer released for 'Fullmetal Alchemist' live-action film
English-subbed trailer released for 'Fullmetal Alchemist' live-action film
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car