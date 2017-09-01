NBN remains on track to deliver fast broadband to Aussies

The recently released NBN Co Limited (nbn) 2018 Corporate Plan shows that the National Broadband Network (NBN) is on track to ensure every Australian homes and businesses get access to fast broadband by 2020. Network construction is currently at its peak.

Over 24,000 contractors and 6,700 direct nbn workers are building and connecting the network that will benefit all Aussies wherever they live. According to a media release, there are some 2,500 Australian subcontracting businesses involved in the construction, operation and maintenance of the nbn network.

More than 70 percent of nbn’s procurement spend to date has been on local content. According to a media release, nbn will spend $6 billion this financial year on procured goods and services.

One goal is to see three-quarters of the country’s premises have access to a service over the nbn network within the next ten months. Its revenue, based on its forecast, will nearly double in the coming financial year, from $1 billion in 2016-17 to $1.9 billion in 2017-18.

Recently, nbn has achieved some significant milestones. These include surpassing six million premises that can access nbn services and an increase in the number of connected customers over the past two years.

As the rollout speeds along, over six million Australian homes and businesses can already connect to the NBN. Behind this achievement is an array of engineers and technical specialists who design, build and maintain the network.

nbn continues to grow as a company, and creates thousands of jobs for Australians. These include 6,700 direct employees and an external workforce of over 24,000. The rollout becomes a source of work for an estimated 600 small and medium contracting companies outside of metro areas.

Manufacturing surges ahead

In other news, the Australian Industry Group Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index rose by 3.8 points to 59.8 last month. “A particularly strong showing by the non-metallic mineral products sub-sector reflects its close links with the building and construction industry buoyed by investment in infrastructure, a lift in commercial building and solid levels of activity in residential building,” a media release reads.

Ai Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said the alignment of the stars continued for domestic manufacturing with the Ai Group. The Ai Group is an association in Australia that represents the interests of more than 60,000 businesses in an expanding range of various sectors. These include manufacturing, information technology, telecommunications, construction, food and others.

